 Downtown Phoenix was hot and quiet during May's Third Friday artwalk
Roosevelt Row was hot and quiet during May's Third Friday artwalk

High temps and low foot traffic didn't keep local artists from displaying some excellent work.
May 22, 2024
Hugo Medina's mural depicts an artist reacting to changes in the Roosevelt Row arts district.
Hugo Medina's mural depicts an artist reacting to changes in the Roosevelt Row arts district. Jennifer Goldberg

The Third Friday artwalk on Roosevelt Row is always significantly less attended than its First Friday counterpart, and the event on May 17 was no exception.

Though there weren't many vendors or pedestrians, the downtown galleries were full of art to see and artists to meet.

We stopped by Modified Arts and Eye Lounge to check out the latest exhibitions.

Here's what we saw.
click to enlarge
A spray-painted message on Fifth Street relating to the recent attempted abortion ban in Arizona.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
"In Spite of the Unknown, She Is the Reflection of Strength" is a work by Laura Rodriguez in her "Common Threads: An Anthology of Women" show at Eye Lounge.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Artist Laura Rodriguez stands with her piece "Ruby Goddess."
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
A standup sign welcomes visitors to Eye Lounge.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Even the buildings near Roosevelt Row are works of art.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
George Strasburger of Tucson's paintings are inspired "by his neighbors, the landscape around him and what unites us as aware people," according to his artist statement.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
A painting by George Strasburger in "Any One of Us," his exhibition at Modified Arts.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
This collaborative mural brightens up Roosevelt Row.
Jennifer Goldberg
