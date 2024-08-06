First Arizona Grand Hyatt to debut in Scottsdale this fall

In early October, the resort is scheduled to unveil its $115 million property-wide renovation and rebrand to Grand Hyatt Scottsdale resort. It will become the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Arizona.
"Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort will stand out in the region for its rich amenities, captivating design, incredible new ballroom space and delectable culinary offerings," Lance Marrin, general manager of Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, said in a press release. "We are creating a destination that will not only reflect the region's rich heritage but will also provide our guests with an immersive, elevated experience that connects them to the illuminating essence of the Sonoran Desert."
Features of the renovation include:
- 496 completely renovated guest rooms, suites and casitas
- Six new dining concepts. Poolside options Sandbar and H2Oasis are already operating. La Zozzona (modern Italian chophouse), Tiki Taka (global small plates), Mesa Centrale (Southwestern grill) and Grand Vista Lounge (lobby bar) will open in October. The restaurants are spearheaded by celebrated chef and James Beard-nominated cookbook author Richard Blais.
- An upgraded 10-acre destination pool complex and expanded cabanas. The 2.5-acre outdoor oasis features 10 unique swimming pools and a pristine sand beach. At the heart of the complex stands a three-story, high-speed waterslide, while a tranquil whirlpool spa offers a haven for relaxation seekers. For those looking for more activities, a beachside putting green provides a novel touch.
- The refreshed Spa Avania will introduce a new wellness experience choreographed to the science of time. As the first Arizona spa to align treatments with the body's natural daily rhythms, Spa Avania offers a holistic journey from morning awakening to evening unwinding. This innovative approach combines personalized treatments, mineral water therapy, synchronized music and tailored nutrition to create an immersive experience respecting the body's changing needs.
- Winding jogging paths through native flora, scenic bicycle trails that showcase the desert's beauty and complimentary bikes to fully embrace the Sonoran landscape. Additional recreation activities include 27 holes of championship golf at the adjacent Gainey Ranch Golf Club, two lighted tennis courts and eight pickleball courts.
- Fully renovated existing meeting space that includes a revitalization of the 14,000-square-foot Vaquero Ballroom, as well as the remaining 52,000 square feet of existing indoor/outdoor function space. The Arizona Ballroom, due to be completed in Janaury 2025, will have nearly tripled in size to 24,000 square feet.
