 First Fridays at Phoenix Art Museum return in October | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix Art Museum bringing back First Fridays in October

Add it to your list of stops on the monthly art walk in downtown Phoenix.
August 3, 2024
Phoenix Art Museum patrons outside of its entrance.
Phoenix Art Museum patrons outside of its entrance. Phoenix Art Museum
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

We’re currently deep into the dog days of summer, but relief is on the horizon. When temperatures start cooling down, the Valley’s events scene heats up as there are more things to do around town.

Case in point: Phoenix Art Museum’s First Friday festivities are set to return this fall.

Earlier this week, the museum announced it's bringing back the monthly event starting on Oct. 4.

The event coincides with downtown Phoenix’s popular First Friday artwalk at galleries and spaces on Roosevelt Row, Grand Avenue and other locations.

It’s a chance to visit PAM, the largest museum of visual art in the southwest, and view its collection of more than 17,000 works of American, Asian, European, Latin American, Western American, modern and contemporary art for little or no cost. (Pro-tip: The Thorne Rooms and their 1:12-scale painstakingly preserved minatures are always amazing to see.)

General admission on First Fridays will be a voluntary donation with access to special-engagement exhibitions, including the thought-provoking retrospective “Multiple Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s-1980s," available at discounted rates.

The First Friday festivities will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and include music spun by a local DJ, a cash bar and a selection of art-making activities for patrons.

Phoenix Art Museum previously hosted First Fridays every month for more than a decade before switching to free quarterly events like PhxArt AfterHours and PhxArt Family Fundays in 2023.

The museum also offers its long-running “Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays” weekly from 3 to 8 p.m., which also features voluntary general admission and discounted rates for its special engagement exhibitions. More information is available here.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Here’s what’s happening to the Fry’s Electronics store in Phoenix

Valley Life

Here’s what’s happening to the Fry’s Electronics store in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Tempe Camera founder Joseph Wojcich leaves legacy of kindness

Obituaries

Tempe Camera founder Joseph Wojcich leaves legacy of kindness

By Angela RoseRed
Reality star Countess Luann makes her Phoenix debut in ‘Marry F Kill’

Arts & Culture News

Reality star Countess Luann makes her Phoenix debut in ‘Marry F Kill’

By Timothy Rawles
Phoenix’s Fluke Fanzine creates culture the old-school way

Books

Phoenix’s Fluke Fanzine creates culture the old-school way

By Tom Reardon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation