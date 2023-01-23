Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free.
Chocolate Class
All we know about how to make chocolate is that it definitely doesn't include Gene Wilder or orange little people. We'll probably have a better idea after we attend a Craft Chocolate class
at Mustang Library, 10101 North 90th Street, Scottsdale. The folks from Zak's Chocolate, the highly celebrated Scottsdale chocolatier, will be on hand to discuss how to make everyone's favorite sweet treat. The fun gets going at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, and there's no need to register, but space is limited. Jennifer Goldberg
Stellan Skarsgard stars in In Order of Disappearance.
Foreign Film Screening
Paradise Valley Community College will be showing a string of movies as part of its International Film Festival at PVCC 2022-23: Around the World in Eight Films series. Next up is In Order of Disappearance
, a 2014 film from Norway starring Stellan Skarsgard. The PVCC website reads, "When a father uncovers his son's murder, he begins to unravel. Once an upstanding citizen, Nils embarks on a blood-thirsty quest for revenge that escalates into a full-blown international gang war. With darkly funny humor reminiscent of Tarantino and the Coen Brothers, Nils finds himself caught up in a world not his own, surrounded by drug traffickers, con artists, and kingpins, in order to bring his son's murderers to justice." The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, and will play at the PVCC Center for Performing Arts, 18401 North 32nd Street. Jennifer Goldberg
Sunset Yoga
Take a break from your stressful daily existence with a yoga class at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. Their complimentary sunset yoga class
is open to the public and takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday, including this Wednesday, January 25. The class is to acclimate your body and soul to the setting sun in a luxurious atmosphere. Attendees should check in at the resort's Luna Spa 10 minutes prior to class. The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is located at 7700 East McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale. Jennifer Goldberg
Muggles and wizards are invited to Crescent Ballroom this week.
Harry Potter Trivia and Death Eaters' Ball
Get nerdy this Friday at Crescent Ballroom during an evening of Harry Potter events
. At 8 p.m. on January 27, a trivia competition will start in the venue's lounge. (Signup starts at 7 p.m.) Then, at 10 p.m. once you've tried your knowledge against other Potterheads, you can retire to the ballroom for a Death Eaters' Ball Dance Party. We're guessing that costumes will be welcome and appropriate for the evening. Crescent Ballroom is located at 308 North Second Avenue. Jennifer Goldberg
Hang out with furry friends this weekend.
Doggie Street Festival
A bright weekend day is the perfect opportunity to spend some time with some four-legged friends. The Doggie Street Festival
will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, and it'll be an event packed full of activities: food, music, special guests and speakers, pet-related vendors, auction prizes, and more. You're welcome to bring your dog, if they're friendly, but if you don't have one, you may be able to change that: the Doggie Street Festival is also an adoption event. Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 East Indian School Road. Jennifer Goldberg