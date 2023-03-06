Navigation
Five Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

March 6, 2023 10:04AM

The interior of the Honey Bar at Walter Studios. Peter Speyer

Since eggs still cost $5 a dozen, we're guessing that you're looking for ways to save money but still have fun. Here are a few activities this week around Phoenix you can enjoy for no money at all.

Foreign Film Screening

Paradise Valley Community College will be showing a string of movies as part of its International Film Festival at PVCC 2022-23: Around the World in Eight Films series. Next up is Hero on the Front, a 2018 film from Portugal. The PVCC website reads, "The true story of a Portuguese soldier, who got stranded from his unit during the La Lys battle in World War I, struggles by himself through dozens of German offensives so he can guarantee the safety of his companions, and the adjustments he has to make after the war, especially with his relationship with his wife and daughter.." The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and will play at the PVCC Center for Performing Arts, 18401 North 32nd Street.

Archaeological Hike

In case you didn't know, there's an archaeological site right near the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Azatlan is the contemporary archaeological name given to the large Hohokam community that used to live there, and on Thursday, March 9, you can take a guided hike of the area courtesy of the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. From 8 a.m. to noon, participants will take a moderate four-mile hike through the Azatlan site. There's no cost to attend, but preregistration is mandatory, and attendees should show up by 7:45 a.m. The meeting point will be shared with registered participants.

Walter Sound Labs

You don't have to wait until the weekend to party with the Walter crew. Thursday, March 9, is the next installment of the new music series Walter Sound Labs: Open Decks Thursdays. It's a jam night featuring 30-minute sets by up-and-coming local DJs. The theme this week is breaks, and future installments will be devoted to other genres. The event runs 6 to 9 p.m. at Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt Street.

Donut Run

If you're still sticking to your fitness resolutions, or you just want to get a little exercise and meet some new people, it'll be worth it to wake up early for a Donut Run hosted by Tortoise & Hare Sports. Runners will meet at the store on Saturday, March 11, then participate in one of three runs (one, three, or five miles) beginning at 7:30 a.m. Afterward, participants will be treated to some doughnuts and coffee. Tortoise & Hare is located at 17570 North 75th Avenue, Glendale. There's no cost to participate, but click the link to register and reserve your spot. And if you can't make it this week, don't despair: Tortoise & Hare holds the Donut Run on the second Saturday of every month.

Trivia Night

Test your knowledge at Crescent Ballroom's weekly trivia night. On Sunday, March 12, you can compete against other trivia nerds on questions about pop culture, music, and other topics. Prizes include concert tickets and gift cards. Signup is at 5 p.m. and the competition begins at 6. The event is open to all ages, and Crescent Ballroom is located at 308 North Second Avenue.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
