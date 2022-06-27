Support Us

Five Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

June 27, 2022 10:40AM

Arizona Broadway Theatre

The year is officially half over this week. If you feel like the first half hasn't been as much fun as you hoped, there's still time to get out and do something cool.

This week, your options include Family Guy trivia, an outdoor concert, and more.

Naughty or Nice Drag Bingo

This isn't your grandma's bingo. On Monday nights, when you're looking for some interactive fun, head to Kobalt at Park Central Mall for Naughty and Nice Drag Bingo. Hosted by local queen Olivia Gardens, Kobalt's bingo nights include multiple games, drink specials, musical interludes, sexy prizes, and a whole lotta attitude.

The fun gets going at 9:30 p.m. on June 27 and it's free to play, although you need to be 21 or older to try your luck. Kobalt is located at 3110 North Central Avenue, #175. Visit the Kobalt website for more info.

click to enlarge Test your knowledge of the Griffin family at The Hot Chick in Scottsdale. - THE HOT CHICK
Test your knowledge of the Griffin family at The Hot Chick in Scottsdale.
The Hot Chick

Family Guy Trivia

What town do the Griffins live in? (Quahog, Rhode Island.) What bar do Peter and his friends hang out at? (The Drunken Clam.) If you're well-versed in the shenanigans of Brian, Stewie, and the rest of the gang, you can show off your knowledge during Nacho Average Trivia, Family Guy Edition, at The Hot Chick. The Scottsdale nightspot is offering prizes for the winners, plus food and drink specials like $7 fried chicken nachos, $7 Teremana margaritas, and $3 coronas all night long. The fun starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, and The Hot Chick is located at 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale. Call 480-550-7507 or visit thehotchickaz.com.

click to enlarge Catch a ballgame this week. - JENNIFER GOLDBERG
Catch a ballgame this week.
Jennifer Goldberg

Arizona Diamondbacks

Well, we're doing better than last year. Our beloved Arizona Diamondbacks are still having troubles; we're fourth in the NL West, barely ahead of the Colorado Rockies, and struggling to stay out of the basement. But hope springs eternal, and a night at the ballpark is always a good time no matter what the scoreboard says. This week, you can see the D-backs take on the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson St. Game time on Tuesday, June 28m, is 6:40 p.m., and tickets start at $17.

click to enlarge Join SpongeBob, Patrick, and the gang for The SpongeBob Musical at Arizona Broadway Theatre. - ARIZONA BROADWAY THEATRE
Join SpongeBob, Patrick, and the gang for The SpongeBob Musical at Arizona Broadway Theatre.
Arizona Broadway Theatre

The SpongeBob Musical

You know that a TV show is a cultural phenomenon when it gets its very own Broadway musical. So it is for The SpongeBob Musical, which ran for 327 performances in New York City in 2017 and 2018. You can see it at 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, June 29, at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 West Paradise Lane, Peoria. AZBT is a dinner theater, so if you want a meal before the show, show up at 5:30 p.m. before settling into an evening of original songs by the likes of John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and The Flaming Lips. Cost is $107 for a two-course meal and a ticket and $85 for just the show. Kids ages 14 to 17 are $63 for dinner and the show; 13 and under is $43. Call 623-776-8400 or visit the website for tickets.

click to enlarge Hear some patriotic music this week in Glendale. - UHURU1701/CREATIVE COMMONS
Hear some patriotic music this week in Glendale.
uhuru1701/Creative Commons

Patriotic Concert

Whatever your feelings about the good ol' USA this year, we can all agree that "The Stars and Stripes Forever" still slaps. Head to Murphy Park, 5850 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale, on Thursday, June 30, for a free outdoor concert of patriotic tunes in advance of the 4th of July holiday. Bring a blanket or chair, and maybe some money for a cool treat from Kona Ice. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

