How the "Teotihuacan" Exhibit at Phoenix Art Museum Inspired New Fortoul Brothers Artwork

Recently, artists Gabriel and Isaac Fortoul had a full circle moment at the Phoenix Art Museum. Standing within the curved walls of a circular installation they’d just built inside a museum lobby, Isaac recalled standing in nearly the same spot 12 years before. At the time, he was a gallery attendant. And both artists, known collectively as the Fortoul Brothers, dreamed they’d show their work at the museum one day.

Now, they’re getting ready to unveil their first site-specific sand sculpture, as part of the museum’s First Friday celebration for an exhibition called “Teotihuacan: City of Water, City of Fire.” Named for an ancient metropolis in what’s now Mexico, the touring exhibit explores the cultural context and everyday lives of the region’s inhabitants.

“I remember being in this space and respecting its energy, and wondering how we could get our art onto the walls of the museum,” Isaac says. Now, it’s happening. They’ll be showing two multipanel paintings as well, installed near the sculpture they call Molt to Manifest. “Over 12 years, we’ve done a lot of hard work, and finally this dream is manifesting,” Isaac adds.