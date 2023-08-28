 Free things to do this week in Phoenix: Yoga, jazz concert and vintage market | Phoenix New Times
5 free things to do this week in Phoenix

Your options for free fun this week include an open mic in Tempe and a jazz concert inside a church.
August 28, 2023
Hop on stage (or just come to listen) during Yucca Tap Room's weekly open mic.
Hop on stage (or just come to listen) during Yucca Tap Room's weekly open mic. Lynn Trimble
Has all your summer fun put a dent in your wallet? Not to worry; we've got five events to fill up your social calendar this week that won't cost you a dime, including open mic night at a beloved dive bar, an evening yoga class and a vintage market.

Open Mic Night

Monday, Aug. 28
Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe
You never know what you'll get to hear at Yucca Tap Room's long-running open mic night — a local band performing acoustic, up-and-coming hip-hop artists, or a nervous singer trying out his tunes for the first time in public. Be part of the fun on Monday night; signup starts at 8:15 p.m. if you're inclined to participate, and the music gets going at 9 p.m. with host Kevin Redlich.

click to enlarge
Finish the day strong with a free yoga class at Arizona State University.
ASU

Yoga at ASU

Tuesday, Aug. 29
Nelson Fine Arts Plaza, 51 E. 10th St., Tempe
For some weeknight relaxation, consider signing up for a free yoga class at Arizona State University's Tempe campus. The ASU 365 Community Union, an initiative that aims to get more use out of the university's Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium), is hosting a free yoga class every Tuesday through the end of November. At 6 p.m., bring a mat, towel and some water and prepare to stretch your problems away. Due to stadium closures, this week's installment will be held at Nelson Fine Arts Plaza. The yoga series is open to the whole community and registration is requested.

Jazz in the Sanctuary

Wednesday, Aug. 30
First Church UCC, 1407 N. 2nd St.
A church may seem like an unusual venue for jazz music, but you can't deny the acoustics at First Church UCC during its Jazz in the Sanctuary series. The special guest at Wednesday's event is saxophonist Mary Petrich, who will be backed by Joshua Santa Cruz, Charlie Smith, Enrique Lara and Bailey Zick of the First Church Band. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Rare Book Room Tour

Thursday, Aug. 31
Burton Barr Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.
The Rare Book Room at Burton Barr Library, the main branch of the Phoenix Public Library system, carries thousands of years' worth of treasures. On Thursday, attendees can visit the space to see examples of artists' books, which are works of art in book or book-like form. The program runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and space is limited, so registration is required.
click to enlarge
Check out cool clothes and hot tunes at Crescent Ballroom.
Crescent Ballroom

Vintage & Vinyl Night Market

Thursday, Aug. 31
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.
Buying things costs money, but at the Vintage & Vinyl Market at Crescent Ballroom, browsing is free. Drop by the downtown Phoenix venue on Thursday to check out retro goods from vintage clothing market Pickers Playground and hear tunes spun by local artist DJ Tony Tone. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa: Guests, vendors and more

Your guide to Gathering of the Ghouls in Mesa: Guests, vendors and more

The best outfits we saw at opening night of ASU Gammage's 'Beetlejuice'

The best outfits we saw at opening night of ASU Gammage's ‘Beetlejuice’

Harkins Theatres will offer $4 movies next weekend. Here are the details

Harkins Theatres will offer $4 movies next weekend. Here are the details

Game On Expo is moving to March and a bigger space at Phoenix Convention Center

Game On Expo is moving to March and a bigger space at Phoenix Convention Center

