5 free things to do this week in Phoenix

Open Mic NightMonday, Aug. 28
Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., TempeYou never know what you'll get to hear at Yucca Tap Room's long-running open mic night — a local band performing acoustic, up-and-coming hip-hop artists, or a nervous singer trying out his tunes for the first time in public. Be part of the fun on Monday night; signup starts at 8:15 p.m. if you're inclined to participate, and the music gets going at 9 p.m. with host Kevin Redlich.
Yoga at ASUTuesday, Aug. 29
Nelson Fine Arts Plaza, 51 E. 10th St., TempeFor some weeknight relaxation, consider signing up for a free yoga class at Arizona State University's Tempe campus. The ASU 365 Community Union, an initiative that aims to get more use out of the university's Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium), is hosting a free yoga class every Tuesday through the end of November. At 6 p.m., bring a mat, towel and some water and prepare to stretch your problems away. Due to stadium closures, this week's installment will be held at Nelson Fine Arts Plaza. The yoga series is open to the whole community and registration is requested.
Jazz in the SanctuaryWednesday, Aug. 30
First Church UCC, 1407 N. 2nd St.A church may seem like an unusual venue for jazz music, but you can't deny the acoustics at First Church UCC during its Jazz in the Sanctuary series. The special guest at Wednesday's event is saxophonist Mary Petrich, who will be backed by Joshua Santa Cruz, Charlie Smith, Enrique Lara and Bailey Zick of the First Church Band. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Rare Book Room TourThursday, Aug. 31
Burton Barr Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.
The Rare Book Room at Burton Barr Library, the main branch of the Phoenix Public Library system, carries thousands of years' worth of treasures. On Thursday, attendees can visit the space to see examples of artists' books, which are works of art in book or book-like form. The program runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and space is limited, so registration is required.
Vintage & Vinyl Night MarketThursday, Aug. 31
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.Buying things costs money, but at the Vintage & Vinyl Market at Crescent Ballroom, browsing is free. Drop by the downtown Phoenix venue on Thursday to check out retro goods from vintage clothing market Pickers Playground and hear tunes spun by local artist DJ Tony Tone. The fun starts at 7 p.m.