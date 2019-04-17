Here's Your Guide to April's Third Friday in Phoenix

See work by Kit Abate and Daniel Mariotti at Eye Lounge.

Some people like to think of Third Friday as collector nights, because fewer crowds make it easier for people to really explore and talk about art.

April Third Friday is going to be something else entirely, because the lineup includes a Burning Man-sanctioned event that’s far from your typical art exhibit, and monOrchid is screening a documentary film about artist Antoinette Cauley.

Here’s a roundup of new exhibits, including several must-see recommendations to help you get started. Many of the new shows are opening in Roosevelt Row, but make sure you check out offerings in other areas, too.

EXPAND Experience work by Laura E. Korch at ASU Step Gallery. Lynn Trimble

Must-see Exhibits

"IGNiGHT"

Alwun House

1204 East Roosevelt Street

The Arizona Burners community is presenting a group exhibition of artworks inspired by the renowned Burning Man gathering, with a focus on sharing 10 Burning Man principles such as radical inclusion, immediacy, and decommodification. Expect a variety of visual and performance art including fire art and live music. Third Friday hours at Alwun House are 6 p.m. to midnight.

"Nature of Things"

Cobra Flute Projects

1301 Grand Avenue, #5



Explore works by a trio of artists who address the natural world in vastly different ways. Isaac Caruso is showing artwork exploring climate change and connections between ecosystems, created during a residency focused on Arctic environments. Organized by Amanda Adkins, the exhibit also features emerging artists Zanereti and Cole Tipton. Third Friday hours at Cobra Flute Projects are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Seeing Been Seen"

ASU Northlight Gallery

605 East Grant Street

See portraits by Joshua Gutierrez, whose work combines both contemporary and historical methods of signaling, as a means of exploring how the LGBTQIA+ community as “used coded communication to subvert oppressive systems and create new modes of meeting.” Third Friday hours at ASU Northlight Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Say Yes Quickly...."

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Explore large-scale ceramic works by Laura E. Korch, during the closing reception for her "Say yes quickly/A presence, which existed before/In a sense, they’re not mine or yours; they’re ours" exhibition. Third Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

"L'appel du Vide"

The Hive

2222 North 16th Street

See embroidered works on organic linen by Kelsie Coker, a self-trained artist born and raised in Alaska, during the opening for her first solo exhibition, happening from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Hive. Coker's exhibit featured works designed to "disrupt the public perception of art."

EXPAND See work by Kelsie Coker at The Hive. Courtesy of The Hive

Roosevelt Row

"If Only The Art Was Better"

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street

Conceptual artists Kit Abate and Daniel Mariotti have began collaborating for three years — exploring the process of making art, from shifting directions to insights gained through failures. Experience their new exhibition at Eye Lounge, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Depth Perception"

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Modified Arts is presenting a "meditation on seeing" created by multidisciplinary artists Lena Klett and Louise Fisher, whose work explores the ways human bodies "respond to and interact with the natural world." The exhibition includes drawings, prints, photographs, and installation art. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Explore work by Louise Fisher and Lena Klett at Modified Arts. Louise Fisher

"NXOEED: Reprographologism"

The Lost Leaf

914 North Fifth Street

James B. Hunt is presenting “an exercise in reprographics” comprising limited edition, hand-altered prints that wrap up a yearlong series, as well as hiding art around The Lost Leaf premises with a "finders, keepers" approach. Third Friday hours for the exhibition are 6 to 11 p.m.

"We Remember: The Liberators"

Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center

122 East Culver Street

The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is presenting an exhibition that highlights the actions and impact of those who helped liberate concentration camp prisoners during World War II. Third Friday hours at the Cutler Plotkin Center are 6 to 9 p.m.

"Student Art Series"

Phoenix Center for the Arts

1202 North Third Street

Visual art students will be exhibiting their work during this spring show happening in the visual arts building. A dozen artists are participating, including Lee Brown, Mary Egbert, Archana Padmavati, Brianna Spadafora, and Kathleen Yardley. Third Friday hours at Phoenix Center for the Arts are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND See work by Gori Bautista at {9} The Gallery. {9} The Gallery

Grand Avenue

"Reverie"

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing works by Gori Bautista, an artist born in the Philippines whose early influences includes anime and graffiti culture. Many of Bautista’s paintings include gorillas, which serve as a metaphor for “the animalistic nature of humans.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.



Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue " Ziel"Abe Zucca Gallery1301 Grand Avenue

Abe Zucca will be showing new works, and he’ll be on hand to talk with gallery visitors. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.