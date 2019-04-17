Here's Your Guide to April's Third Friday in Phoenix

Some people like to think of Third Friday as collector nights, because fewer crowds make it easier for people to really explore and talk about art.
April Third Friday is going to be something else entirely, because the lineup includes a Burning Man-sanctioned event that’s far from your typical art exhibit, and monOrchid is screening a documentary film about artist Antoinette Cauley.
Here’s a roundup of new exhibits, including several must-see recommendations to help you get started. Many of the new shows are opening in Roosevelt Row, but make sure you check out offerings in other areas, too.
Must-see Exhibits
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street
The Arizona Burners community is presenting a group exhibition of artworks inspired by the renowned Burning Man gathering, with a focus on sharing 10 Burning Man principles such as radical inclusion, immediacy, and decommodification. Expect a variety of visual and performance art including fire art and live music. Third Friday hours at Alwun House are 6 p.m. to midnight.
Cobra Flute Projects
1301 Grand Avenue, #5
Explore works by a trio of artists who address the natural world in vastly different ways. Isaac Caruso is showing artwork exploring climate change and connections between ecosystems, created during a residency focused on Arctic environments. Organized by Amanda Adkins, the exhibit also features emerging artists Zanereti and Cole Tipton. Third Friday hours at Cobra Flute Projects are 6 to 10 p.m.
ASU Northlight Gallery
605 East Grant Street
See portraits by Joshua Gutierrez, whose work combines both contemporary and historical methods of signaling, as a means of exploring how the LGBTQIA+ community as “used coded communication to subvert oppressive systems and create new modes of meeting.” Third Friday hours at ASU Northlight Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Explore large-scale ceramic works by Laura E. Korch, during the closing reception for her "Say yes quickly/A presence, which existed before/In a sense, they’re not mine or yours; they’re ours" exhibition. Third Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.
The Hive
2222 North 16th Street
See embroidered works on organic linen by Kelsie Coker, a self-trained artist born and raised in Alaska, during the opening for her first solo exhibition, happening from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Hive. Coker's exhibit featured works designed to "disrupt the public perception of art."
Roosevelt Row
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
Conceptual artists Kit Abate and Daniel Mariotti have began collaborating for three years — exploring the process of making art, from shifting directions to insights gained through failures. Experience their new exhibition at Eye Lounge, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
Modified Arts is presenting a "meditation on seeing" created by multidisciplinary artists Lena Klett and Louise Fisher, whose work explores the ways human bodies "respond to and interact with the natural world." The exhibition includes drawings, prints, photographs, and installation art. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
The Lost Leaf
914 North Fifth Street
James B. Hunt is presenting “an exercise in reprographics” comprising limited edition, hand-altered prints that wrap up a yearlong series, as well as hiding art around The Lost Leaf premises with a "finders, keepers" approach. Third Friday hours for the exhibition are 6 to 11 p.m.
Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center
122 East Culver Street
The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is presenting an exhibition that highlights the actions and impact of those who helped liberate concentration camp prisoners during World War II. Third Friday hours at the Cutler Plotkin Center are 6 to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Center for the Arts
1202 North Third Street
Visual art students will be exhibiting their work during this spring show happening in the visual arts building. A dozen artists are participating, including Lee Brown, Mary Egbert, Archana Padmavati, Brianna Spadafora, and Kathleen Yardley. Third Friday hours at Phoenix Center for the Arts are 6 to 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing works by Gori Bautista, an artist born in the Philippines whose early influences includes anime and graffiti culture. Many of Bautista’s paintings include gorillas, which serve as a metaphor for “the animalistic nature of humans.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
Abe Zucca will be showing new works, and he’ll be on hand to talk with gallery visitors. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
