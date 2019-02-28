Here's Your Guide to March First Friday in Phoenix

First Friday promises another intriguing mix of arts and culture for March 1, with exhibits exploring everything from immigration to the natural world. We’ve put together a list of new First Friday art shows, organized by area to help you get around more efficiently. If you’re wondering where to start, check out our must-see recommendations. Then, have fun out there.

Must-See Exhibits

“Julio César Morales: Invaders”

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Phoenix Art Museum presents a mid-career survey of works by Julio César Morales, an artist who explores life along the U.S.-Mexico border. While you’re there, check out another exhibition spotlighting works by four emerging artists based in Arizona. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“XO: Lori Fenn”

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Practical Art is showing new paintings by Lori Fenn, an artist whose colorful geometric lines, shapes, and patterns are inspired by the diversity of nature and a variety of human cultures. First Friday hours for the artist reception are 7 to 9 p.m.

“RE:Appropriation”

The Studio at Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

The Studio exhibition space at Found:RE Phoenix is showing "paintings that hover between graffiti and calligraphy," which reflect artist Bobo Yo's interest in retro and pop culture. First Friday's artist reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

See works by Bobo Yo at Found:RE Phoenix.

Grand Avenue

“Baker’s Dozen”

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Avenue

The Five15 arts collective is presenting a group exhibition featuring works by Five15 artists, who work in diverse media including printmaking, ceramics, photography, painting, and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“American Produce”

Phoenix Film Revival

1023 Grand Avenue

Phoenix Film Revival is showing works by Danny De La Cruz, an artist whose uses portraits of fruit to explore moral ambiguities and polarization in contemporary life. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Provisions”

Grand Avenue Records

1504 Grand Avenue

Painter Abe Zucca is showing new works at Grand Avenue Records, where you can also enjoy live performances by several local musicians. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Embrace the Journey”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Baghdad-born artist Rusul Emad is showing surrealist paintings meant to convey optimism and hope at {9} The Gallery. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

See works by Thomas "Breeze" Marcus at Bud's on Grand.

"Muertos"

Bud’s on Grand

1301 Grand Avenue

Bud's on Grand is showing works by Pablo Luna and Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, as well as glass-blowing by Desi B and live music by Boketto. First Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m.

Randall Hedden

Unexpected

734 West Polk Street

Stop by Unexpected to see works by Randall Hedden, whose art practice includes live painting, portraits of rock and roll personalities, and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m.

“Scratch”

Belhaus

1301 Grand Avenue

Belhaus Gallery is presenting a group show featuring new works by various artists. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

See works by Fausto Fernandez in a Xico shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row.

Roosevelt Row

Fausto Fernandez

Roosevelt Row Shipping Container Gallery

425 East Roosevelt Street

Check out mixed-media works by Fausto Fernandez, which were created while Fernandez was a guest artist for the printmaking studio at Xico. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Tyrone McCants

Phoenix Center for the Arts

1202 North Third Street

Head to the Larry Wilson Gallery inside Phoenix Center for the Arts to see work by Tyrone McCants, who specializes in portraiture, documentary, and commercial photography. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

See works by Monica Aissa Martinez at MADE Art Boutique.

Monica Aissa Martinez

MADE Art Boutique

922 North Fifth Street

The Mantle at MADE Art Boutique is showing small works by Monica Aissa Martinez, who captures the beauty of human anatomy and the natural world. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Frydaze”

Sundown Gallery & Studios

921 East Roosevelt Street

Sundown Gallery & Studios is showing work by SIKE ONE and LIVED 1904, and will also have live music and free limited-edition stickers (while supplies last). First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Monica Villarreal

The Lost Leaf

914 North Fifth Street

The Lost Leaf is showing works by artist Monica Villarreal, plus music by Djentrification and Shane Secor. First Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cristina Cárdenas and Dora Hernández

Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

100 West Roosevelt Street

Head to Olney Gallery to see an exhibition featuring Christina Cardenas and Dora Hernández, two artists whose works reflect their personal histories with immigration. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

More Art Shows

“Artist Inspirations”

Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery

222 East Monroe Street

Herberger Theater Center is showing works curated by Connie Tucker, which feature themes such as water, earth, and light. The opening reception runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. First Friday Live, featuring A Night in Paris theme, happens on the outside plaza in front of the theater, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Latina Expressions”

Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center

147 East Adams Street

The Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center is showing works by Latina artists and presenting a fashion show featuring local designers. Fashion show admission is $10. First Friday hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m.

“The Machine Mind”

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

ASU Step Gallery inside Grant Street Studios is showing paintings by Mike Jacobs, whose art practice includes deconstructing photographs and using a variety of multimedia image-making techniques. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Wally Collins

Exposed Studio & Gallery

4225 North Seventh Avenue

Exposed Studio & Gallery is showing works by Wally Collins, an artist who explores cultural touchpoints and icons of Americana using imagery ranging from license plates to urban landscapes. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

See new work by Jeff Slim at Hosh Gallery.

Jeff Slim

Hosh Gallery at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

1738 East McDowell Road

Hosh Gallery is showing new paintings by Jeff Slim, an artist whose work reflects his indigenous roots and his passion for pop culture from music to film. Live music is by Raquel Denis, Saní Scarves, and Crate Creepers. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

"Live. Loved."

New City Studio

1300 North Central Avenue

See works by Dair Deckert, an artist whose paintings are inspired by the experience of being loved and living life to the fullest. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.