Here's Your Guide to March First Friday in Phoenix

First Friday promises another intriguing mix of arts and culture for March 1, with exhibits exploring everything from immigration to the natural world. We’ve put together a list of new First Friday art shows, organized by area to help you get around more efficiently. If you’re wondering where to start, check out our must-see recommendations. Then, have fun out there.
Must-See Exhibits
“Julio César Morales: Invaders”
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Phoenix Art Museum presents a mid-career survey of works by Julio César Morales, an artist who explores life along the U.S.-Mexico border. While you’re there, check out another exhibition spotlighting works by four emerging artists based in Arizona. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
“XO: Lori Fenn”
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Practical Art is showing new paintings by Lori Fenn, an artist whose colorful geometric lines, shapes, and patterns are inspired by the diversity of nature and a variety of human cultures. First Friday hours for the artist reception are 7 to 9 p.m.
“RE:Appropriation”
The Studio at Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
The Studio exhibition space at Found:RE Phoenix is showing "paintings that hover between graffiti and calligraphy," which reflect artist Bobo Yo's interest in retro and pop culture. First Friday's artist reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue
“Baker’s Dozen”
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue
The Five15 arts collective is presenting a group exhibition featuring works by Five15 artists, who work in diverse media including printmaking, ceramics, photography, painting, and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
“American Produce”
Phoenix Film Revival
1023 Grand Avenue
Phoenix Film Revival is showing works by Danny De La Cruz, an artist whose uses portraits of fruit to explore moral ambiguities and polarization in contemporary life. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
“Provisions”
Grand Avenue Records
1504 Grand Avenue
Painter Abe Zucca is showing new works at Grand Avenue Records, where you can also enjoy live performances by several local musicians. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
“Embrace the Journey”
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Baghdad-born artist Rusul Emad is showing surrealist paintings meant to convey optimism and hope at {9} The Gallery. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
"Muertos"
Bud’s on Grand
1301 Grand Avenue
Bud's on Grand is showing works by Pablo Luna and Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, as well as glass-blowing by Desi B and live music by Boketto. First Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m.
Randall Hedden
Unexpected
734 West Polk Street
Stop by Unexpected to see works by Randall Hedden, whose art practice includes live painting, portraits of rock and roll personalities, and more. First Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m.
“Scratch”
Belhaus
1301 Grand Avenue
Belhaus Gallery is presenting a group show featuring new works by various artists. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Fausto Fernandez
Roosevelt Row Shipping Container Gallery
425 East Roosevelt Street
Check out mixed-media works by Fausto Fernandez, which were created while Fernandez was a guest artist for the printmaking studio at Xico. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Tyrone McCants
Phoenix Center for the Arts
1202 North Third Street
Head to the Larry Wilson Gallery inside Phoenix Center for the Arts to see work by Tyrone McCants, who specializes in portraiture, documentary, and commercial photography. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Monica Aissa Martinez
MADE Art Boutique
922 North Fifth Street
The Mantle at MADE Art Boutique is showing small works by Monica Aissa Martinez, who captures the beauty of human anatomy and the natural world. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
“Frydaze”
Sundown Gallery & Studios
921 East Roosevelt Street
Sundown Gallery & Studios is showing work by SIKE ONE and LIVED 1904, and will also have live music and free limited-edition stickers (while supplies last). First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Monica Villarreal
The Lost Leaf
914 North Fifth Street
The Lost Leaf is showing works by artist Monica Villarreal, plus music by Djentrification and Shane Secor. First Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cristina Cárdenas and Dora Hernández
Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
100 West Roosevelt Street
Head to Olney Gallery to see an exhibition featuring Christina Cardenas and Dora Hernández, two artists whose works reflect their personal histories with immigration. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
More Art Shows
“Artist Inspirations”
Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery
222 East Monroe Street
Herberger Theater Center is showing works curated by Connie Tucker, which feature themes such as water, earth, and light. The opening reception runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. First Friday Live, featuring A Night in Paris theme, happens on the outside plaza in front of the theater, from 6 to 9 p.m.
“Latina Expressions”
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center
147 East Adams Street
The Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center is showing works by Latina artists and presenting a fashion show featuring local designers. Fashion show admission is $10. First Friday hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m.
“The Machine Mind”
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
ASU Step Gallery inside Grant Street Studios is showing paintings by Mike Jacobs, whose art practice includes deconstructing photographs and using a variety of multimedia image-making techniques. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Wally Collins
Exposed Studio & Gallery
4225 North Seventh Avenue
Exposed Studio & Gallery is showing works by Wally Collins, an artist who explores cultural touchpoints and icons of Americana using imagery ranging from license plates to urban landscapes. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
Jeff Slim
Hosh Gallery at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
1738 East McDowell Road
Hosh Gallery is showing new paintings by Jeff Slim, an artist whose work reflects his indigenous roots and his passion for pop culture from music to film. Live music is by Raquel Denis, Saní Scarves, and Crate Creepers. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
"Live. Loved."
New City Studio
1300 North Central Avenue
See works by Dair Deckert, an artist whose paintings are inspired by the experience of being loved and living life to the fullest. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
