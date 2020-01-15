Here's Your Guide to January Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

You'll need to up your planning game during January's Third Friday. There are fresh art shows happening not only in downtown Phoenix but also beyond it.

Some of the exhibits are happening in familiar Third Friday haunts from Roosevelt Row to Grand Avenue. Others are coming to Calle 16, the Miracle Mile, and Scottsdale. Most are open typical Third Friday hours, but some venues just have regular Friday hours. Do some serious planning before you head out, so you don’t miss your favorites.

If you're eager to see more art around town, we've added a section highlighting additional art openings happening around the Valley, knowing that plenty of great exhibits happen beyond Phoenix's twice-monthly art walks. Look for our first sampling of additional art shows at the end of this roundup.

Looks for Estepahnia Gonzalez's work at Modified Arts. Estephania Gonzalez

Must-See Exhibits

‘The Velvet Hammer’

monOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

Artist Judith Ann Miller will be walking gallery visitors through her mixed media exhibition at monOrchid, touching on topics that include the use of vintage materials, advertisements, and social media references in her work. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Axis Mundi: Between Two Planes’

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Modified Arts is showing works by four artists influenced by the concept of axis mundi, which considers the intersection of the earth, the heavens, and the underworld. Participating artists work in painting, photography, video, and other mediums. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Alignment’

Cobra Flute Projects

1301 Grand Avenue

Explore works by four female artists whose works are characterized by their distinctive use of line at Cobra Flute Projects. Featured artists work in various mediums, from fabric to ceramics. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Check out Jessica Palomo's work at Bentley Gallery. Lynn Trimble

‘Pigment’

Bentley Gallery

215 East Grant Street

Look for works by five artists pushing the boundaries of color in this group exhibition at Bentley Gallery, where you can also see works by Jessica Palomo in the Project Room. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

World Press Photo Exhibition

ASU Cronkite School

555 North Central Avenue



Photographs selected through the 2019 World Press Photo competition are being shown at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, which is the only American site for this global exhibition tour. Third Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Explore Tess Mosko Scherer's work at Modified Arts. Tess Mosko Scherer

Roosevelt Row

'The Cartography of Silence'

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street

Paper works by Eye Lounge artist collective member Tess Mosko Scherer explore “the complexities of staying silent, being still, and listening” on both a personal and universal level. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue

'Arizona Rocks'

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Explore works by Barbara Clements at {9} The Gallery, where paintings reveal Clements’ deep appreciation for the natural world from the woods to the sea. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Grand Opening

The Uprising

1325 Grand Avenue

A new creative venue dedicated to "movement, ceremony, and art" will hold its grand opening at Desert Sun Plaza from 6 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. From 8 to 10 p.m., the lineup includes live art, music, and flow jam.

Central Corridor

'Borderless'

Shortcut Gallery

5538 North Seventh Street

You’ll find works Erika Lenaye, an artist who explores the female form, in the gallery space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe. The opening was last Friday, but you can see the exhibit during regular business hours on Friday, which are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

'All Natural'

New City Studio

1300 North Central Avenue

Look for works celebrating the beauty and diversity of the natural world in this group show at New City Studio, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

See works by Svetlana Alden at The Hive art gallery. Svetlana Alden

Beyond Downtown

'Seasons of My Soul'

The Hive Art Gallery

2222 North 16th Street

Head to The Hive art gallery to explore works by Svetlana Alden, an artist who elevates the wonders of the natural world. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

Make and Take

Mucho Mas Art Studio

1736 East McDowell Road

Explore works by Kathy Cano-Murillo, Patrick Murillo, and Emily Costello at Mucho Mas Art Studio, where you can also do a make and take project with Lisa Fulmer while crafting supplies last. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Explore Rembrandt Quiballo's work at Walter Art Gallery. Rembrandt Quiballo

Scottsdale Art Shows

'Artifact'

Walter Art Gallery

6324 East Thomas

Head to Walter Art Gallery to see works by Rembrandt Quiballo, an artist whose work imagines the future excavation of artifacts of digital culture. Third Friday hours are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

'I Hear What You’re Seeing'

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 East Second Street

See works by several artists, which are accompanied in this exhibition by sound narrations created by ASU art and music students. Third Friday hours at the venue’s Center Space gallery are 6 to 8 p.m.

'Huggernaut'

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard

More than a dozen artists are showing works inspired by the many facets of love inside the gallery at Scottsdale Civic Center Library. Third Friday hours for the “Huggernaut: Fiber Arts of Love” exhibit are 6:30 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND See Malena Barnhart's work Saturday night in Tempe. Melena Barnhart

More Art Openings

'The Wrong Biennial'

Fine Art Complex 1101

1101 West University Drive, Tempe

See more art Saturday night, January 18, as Fine Art Complex 1101 opens its new exhibition of contemporary digital art. The opening reception runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

Artlink Juried Exhibition

Park Central Mall

3121 North Third Avenue



Artlink opens its 20th annual juried exhibition from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at Park Central Mall. The exhibit includes 48 artworks in diverse mediums.

'Weave'

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 West Rio Salado Parkway

The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts is presenting a group exhibition featuring works that address the intersection of art and technology. The opening happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 24.

'Tightrope'

ASU Harry Wood Gallery

900 South Forest Mall, Tempe

Larry Madrigal is showing works that explore the complexities of navigating everyday life, touching on themes that include identity, responsibility, ambition, and contemplation. The opening reception inside the School of Art building on ASU's Tempe campus takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4.

