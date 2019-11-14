Here's Your Guide to November Third Friday in Phoenix

If you had to pick a single Third Friday to make the local art rounds, this would be a top contender. In addition to several intriguing shows in downtown Phoenix, there are also plenty of great offerings in other parts of the Valley — including Scottsdale and Tempe. Most are new and free, but we've noted admission prices where they apply.
Here's a look at more than 20 art events, including exhibits and performances with an arts twist. They're organized by region, in part. But we start with the shows that should make your must-see list. Be sure you read all the way through, because the performance section includes a rare solo exhibition by the Fortoul Brothers, where you'll also be able to hear live music and check out their new art wrap for Valley Metro.
Must-See Exhibits
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
Modified Arts is celebrating 20 years as an arts space with a group exhibit featuring artists Sergio Aguirre, James Angel, Malena Barnhart, Laura Spalding Best, Brent Bond, Casebeer, Christine Cassano, David Dauncey, Daniel Funkhouser, Jerry Jacobsen, Annie Lopez, Monica Martinez, Douglas Miles, John Randall Nelson, and Rembrandt Quiballo. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Gallery 119
119 South 11th Avenue
Gallery 119 is showing photographs taken by Joseph Szkodzinski and Richard Verdi in New York City during the punk and post-punk era. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Grand ArtHaus
501 Grand Avenue
See works by artists who were featured in exhibits during the first three years of the gallery’s existence. Featured artists include Lalo Cota, Lauren Lee, Kyllan Maney, JB Snyder, and many more. Third Friday hours at Grand ArtHaus are 6 to 9 p.m.
Bentley Gallery
215 East Grant Street
Bentley Gallery is exhibiting paintings by Jim Waid and David Kessler, two artists whose abstractions are heavily influenced by the natural world. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.
monOrchid
214 East Roosevelt Street
See mixed-media works by Judith Ann Miller, an artist whose materials and themes reflect and question mainstream culture from an idealized period of modern American life. Third Friday hours at monOrchid are 6 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes DJ music and a cash bar. RSVP online.
Grand Avenue
Langmade Project Space
1345 West McKinley Street
Marilyn Szabo is showing photographic works and installation art exploring themes of atonement, which also address geographic and historical references. See her work at Langmade Project Space from 6 to 9 p.m.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Head to {9} The Gallery to see works by Peter M. Lawrence, an artist who seeks to “bridge the divide between the clinical and the emotional” by humanizing medical imagery. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Evolve
918 North Second Street
Merryn Omotayo Alaka is showing works the reflect the rich diversity of West African wax prints while exploring “cultural identity, memories, and place of belonging.” Third Friday hours at the Evolve gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.
The Lost Leaf
914 North Fifth Street
James Hunt and Djentrification are filling the walls at The Lost Leaf with copies of posters they’ve created for their 2019 shows. Check it out between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. the following morning.
The Stewart
800 North Central Avenue
See portraits by photographer L. Holley, whose work is meant to highlight "the complexity and beauty of the African diaspora." The exhibit runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Stewart. Tickets are $10.
More Art Shows
Walter Art Gallery
6425 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale
Explore works by three Arizona artists working in diverse mediums at Walter Art Gallery. Charmagne Coe is showing mixed works, Tom Ortega is showing sculptures crafted with wood, and Sanchez is showing paintings. Third Friday hours are 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Head to ASU Step Gallery to see works by Estephania González, an artist who explores connections between “body, land, and the cosmic universe” through animation, video, and performance. González's work is inspired in part by Aztec and Chilean culture, as well as physics. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
New School for the Arts and Academics
1216 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe
New School for Arts and Academics is showing works by several dozen artists, including many who are school faculty or alumni. Featured artists include David Emmit Adams, Joan Baron, Fausto Fernandez, Joe Willie Smith, Beth Tom, and Claire Warden. A $5 donation at the door will go toward school art programs such as murals, artist talks, and workshops. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
Cowtown Skateboards
215 West University Drive, Tempe
See an exhibition of skate decks transformed into works of art at Cowtown Skateboards. The exhibition features works by more than three dozen artists, including JJ Horner, Nyla Lee, and Douglas Miles. The 7 to 10 p.m. exhibit includes music and live painting.
New City Studio
1300 North Central Avenue
New City Studio is showing works created by various artists who explore their own experience of the American dream. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Performances and Artist Talks
Pop-up Gallery
45 West Buchanan Street
The Fortoul Brothers are presenting a solo exhibition, which includes several new large-scale artworks. The 6 p.m. to midnight event at their pop-up gallery will also celebrate Valley Metro’s ArtsLine program incorporating works by local artists. Expect live music and a vinyl set. RSVP before attending.
The Hive
2222 North 16th Street
See the first joint exhibition featuring mixed-media works by the Loomis Brothers, whose creative endeavors include T-shirt design and street art. The opening reception at The Hive runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and includes a performance by Phoenix band Moonlight Magic.
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street
Silver String Circus is presenting an evening of acrobatics, improvisation, magic, and music inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic tale at Alwun House. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door.
Northlight Gallery
605 East Grant Street
See paintings of street life by Joel Coplin, in addition to works by three Arizona photographers. Third Friday hours at ASU Northlight Gallery are from 6 to 9 p.m. include an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.
Arizona Humanities
1242 North Central Avenue
Hear Joe Ray talk about his artwork, including the ways his own experiences influence his art practice and the cultural context for his work. The presentation at Arizona Humanities runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Register online before attending.
Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
1738 East McDowell Road
Hear readings by Roy G. Guzman, Evelyn Hampton, Susan Nguyen, and Bojan Louis, which start at 7 p.m. at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore.
Canal Convergence
4420 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Hear Walter Productions talk about their Water Serpent art installation featured in this year's Canal Convergence, which was created at the Walterdome in Scottsdale. Their free artist talk runs from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Roosevelt Row Welcome Center
918 North Second Street
Enjoy a free workshop led by Michael Pfister, who will explore DJ culture as “a model for inquiry and creativity in the humanities.” The Roosevelt Row Academy event at the welcome center runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Space is limited, so register online before attending.
Bonus: Saturday Art Show
Azokoza Gallery
440 West Fifth Street, Tempe
Explore works by more than a dozen artists working in various mediums from drawing to sculpture in this group show at Azokoza Gallery. Featured artists include Sierra Joy, Thaddeus Mace Wike, and Yuko Yabuki. The show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.
