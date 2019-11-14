Here's Your Guide to November Third Friday in Phoenix

Look for this Lalo Cota painting at Grand ArtHaus.

If you had to pick a single Third Friday to make the local art rounds, this would be a top contender. In addition to several intriguing shows in downtown Phoenix, there are also plenty of great offerings in other parts of the Valley — including Scottsdale and Tempe. Most are new and free, but we've noted admission prices where they apply.

Here's a look at more than 20 art events, including exhibits and performances with an arts twist. They're organized by region, in part. But we start with the shows that should make your must-see list. Be sure you read all the way through, because the performance section includes a rare solo exhibition by the Fortoul Brothers, where you'll also be able to hear live music and check out their new art wrap for Valley Metro.

EXPAND Look for Christine Cassano's work at Modified Arts. Christine Cassano

Must-See Exhibits

“A City, Modified”

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Modified Arts is celebrating 20 years as an arts space with a group exhibit featuring artists Sergio Aguirre, James Angel, Malena Barnhart, Laura Spalding Best, Brent Bond, Casebeer, Christine Cassano, David Dauncey, Daniel Funkhouser, Jerry Jacobsen, Annie Lopez, Monica Martinez, Douglas Miles, John Randall Nelson, and Rembrandt Quiballo. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“A Walk on the Wild Side”

Gallery 119

119 South 11th Avenue

Gallery 119 is showing photographs taken by Joseph Szkodzinski and Richard Verdi in New York City during the punk and post-punk era. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Three Years"

Grand ArtHaus

501 Grand Avenue

See works by artists who were featured in exhibits during the first three years of the gallery’s existence. Featured artists include Lalo Cota, Lauren Lee, Kyllan Maney, JB Snyder, and many more. Third Friday hours at Grand ArtHaus are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Natural Rhythms”

Bentley Gallery

215 East Grant Street

Bentley Gallery is exhibiting paintings by Jim Waid and David Kessler, two artists whose abstractions are heavily influenced by the natural world. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

“The Velvet Hammer”

monOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

See mixed-media works by Judith Ann Miller, an artist whose materials and themes reflect and question mainstream culture from an idealized period of modern American life. Third Friday hours at monOrchid are 6 to 9 p.m. The evening also includes DJ music and a cash bar. RSVP online.

EXPAND We spotted this Judith Ann Miller work at monOrchid a while back. Lynn Trimble

Grand Avenue

“Kachina of Atonement”

Langmade Project Space

1345 West McKinley Street

Marilyn Szabo is showing photographic works and installation art exploring themes of atonement, which also address geographic and historical references. See her work at Langmade Project Space from 6 to 9 p.m.

“On the Fabric of the Human Skull”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue



Head to {9} The Gallery to see works by Peter M. Lawrence, an artist who seeks to “bridge the divide between the clinical and the emotional” by humanizing medical imagery. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Work by James B. Hunt spotted a while back at The Lost Leaf. Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

“Orison”

Evolve

918 North Second Street

Merryn Omotayo Alaka is showing works the reflect the rich diversity of West African wax prints while exploring “cultural identity, memories, and place of belonging.” Third Friday hours at the Evolve gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Year in Review”

The Lost Leaf

914 North Fifth Street

James Hunt and Djentrification are filling the walls at The Lost Leaf with copies of posters they’ve created for their 2019 shows. Check it out between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. the following morning.

"Distant Relatives"

The Stewart

800 North Central Avenue

See portraits by photographer L. Holley, whose work is meant to highlight "the complexity and beauty of the African diaspora." The exhibit runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Stewart. Tickets are $10.

Look for work by Estephenia Gonzalez at ASU Step Gallery. Estephenia Gonzalez

More Art Shows

“Abstract Formalism”

Walter Art Gallery

6425 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale



Explore works by three Arizona artists working in diverse mediums at Walter Art Gallery. Charmagne Coe is showing mixed works, Tom Ortega is showing sculptures crafted with wood, and Sanchez is showing paintings. Third Friday hours are 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Nantli Cemanahuatl”

Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Head to ASU Step Gallery to see works by Estephania González, an artist who explores connections between “body, land, and the cosmic universe” through animation, video, and performance. González's work is inspired in part by Aztec and Chilean culture, as well as physics. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

"Control, Alt, Create"

New School for the Arts and Academics

1216 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe

New School for Arts and Academics is showing works by several dozen artists, including many who are school faculty or alumni. Featured artists include David Emmit Adams, Joan Baron, Fausto Fernandez, Joe Willie Smith, Beth Tom, and Claire Warden. A $5 donation at the door will go toward school art programs such as murals, artist talks, and workshops. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

"Get a Grip"

Cowtown Skateboards

215 West University Drive, Tempe

See an exhibition of skate decks transformed into works of art at Cowtown Skateboards. The exhibition features works by more than three dozen artists, including JJ Horner, Nyla Lee, and Douglas Miles. The 7 to 10 p.m. exhibit includes music and live painting.

“The American Dream”

New City Studio

1300 North Central Avenue

New City Studio is showing works created by various artists who explore their own experience of the American dream. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out art by the Fortoul Brothers. Lynn Trimble

Performances and Artist Talks

“In Equilibrium”

Pop-up Gallery

45 West Buchanan Street

The Fortoul Brothers are presenting a solo exhibition, which includes several new large-scale artworks. The 6 p.m. to midnight event at their pop-up gallery will also celebrate Valley Metro’s ArtsLine program incorporating works by local artists. Expect live music and a vinyl set. RSVP before attending.

“Pop Goes the Easel”

The Hive

2222 North 16th Street

See the first joint exhibition featuring mixed-media works by the Loomis Brothers, whose creative endeavors include T-shirt design and street art. The opening reception at The Hive runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and includes a performance by Phoenix band Moonlight Magic.

Wonderland

Alwun House

1204 East Roosevelt Street

Silver String Circus is presenting an evening of acrobatics, improvisation, magic, and music inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic tale at Alwun House. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door.

“Cityscapes”

Northlight Gallery

605 East Grant Street

See paintings of street life by Joel Coplin, in addition to works by three Arizona photographers. Third Friday hours at ASU Northlight Gallery are from 6 to 9 p.m. include an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.

EXPAND Getting a close look at one of Joe Ray's artworks. Lynn Trimble

Joe Ray Artist Talk

Arizona Humanities

1242 North Central Avenue

Hear Joe Ray talk about his artwork, including the ways his own experiences influence his art practice and the cultural context for his work. The presentation at Arizona Humanities runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Register online before attending.

The Letter Festival Reading

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

1738 East McDowell Road

Hear readings by Roy G. Guzman, Evelyn Hampton, Susan Nguyen, and Bojan Louis, which start at 7 p.m. at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore.

Walter Productions Artist Talk

Canal Convergence

4420 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Hear Walter Productions talk about their Water Serpent art installation featured in this year's Canal Convergence, which was created at the Walterdome in Scottsdale. Their free artist talk runs from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Digging in the Crates

Roosevelt Row Welcome Center

918 North Second Street



Enjoy a free workshop led by Michael Pfister, who will explore DJ culture as “a model for inquiry and creativity in the humanities.” The Roosevelt Row Academy event at the welcome center runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Space is limited, so register online before attending.

Bonus: Saturday Art Show

“A through Z”

Azokoza Gallery

440 West Fifth Street, Tempe

Explore works by more than a dozen artists working in various mediums from drawing to sculpture in this group show at Azokoza Gallery. Featured artists include Sierra Joy, Thaddeus Mace Wike, and Yuko Yabuki. The show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.