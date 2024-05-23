Harkins Ciné Grill movie theater concept for PV project canceled

A plan for the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment to include a Harkins Ciné Grill has been scrapped.
Arizona-based movie theater chain Harkins Theatres announced in February 2022 that it would place its high-end concept, Harkins Ciné Grill, at the upcoming PV multi-use complex. There is currently one Harkins Ciné Grill in the northwest Valley, and Harkins calls it "an immersive dine-in theater (featuring) ultimate loungers with personal tabletops, cutting-edge laser projection, immersive cinema sound, a chef-driven menu and craft beers and cocktails."
However, Phoenix New Times has learned that the project is not moving forward.
A representative for Red Development, the owner of the PV project, confirmed via email on Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, Harkins Ciné Grill is no longer scheduled to open at PV," she wrote.
Harkins Theatres has not responded to requests for comment.
Although PV will not include a Harkins Ciné Grill, the concept, which includes a park, 400 high-end apartments in a community called The Blake, dining and retail, will be home to a number of popular local businesses, including Wren House Brewing Co. and Federal Pizza, as well as national chains such as Sephora, Whole Foods and Lifetime Fitness.
