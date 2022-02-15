A New Harkins Theatres Concept Is Replacing Its North Phoenix Multiplex

An email blast announcing the closing of the movie house read in part, "While we are closing this chapter, our story continues, so stay tuned for exciting information about our future plans for a new state-of-the-art theatre nearby."
Last week, Harkins revealed its plans: The former site of Paradise Valley Mall, at Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road, a few miles from North Valley 16, will be the second location of its Cine Grill concept.
Paradise Valley Ciné Grill will be Harkins' most luxurious concept. Guests can enjoy made-to-order food, craft cocktails, local beers, and all the traditional movie snacks served directly to their seats before the film starts. The accommodations include leather lounge chairs and personal tables. Before and after the movie, guests can keep the fun going at the indoor/outdoor lounge and patio (which also includes a bar).
“I’m thrilled for the opening of our dine-in theatres combining the magic of our state-of-the-art cinema and chef-inspired cuisine,” Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres, said in a statement. “Bringing these together is sure to make the Harkins Ciné Grill moviegoing nirvana.”
There's still a long time to wait; construction on the Paradise Valley Ciné Grill isn't supposed to start until 2023. But the Lake Pleasant Ciné Grill, located at the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road in Peoria, is scheduled to open in late 2022.