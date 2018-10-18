Fresh Art Shows Happening on Third Friday in October

You’re in luck if you missed October First Friday, because Randy Slack is doing a rare reprise of the “Chaos Theory 19” exhibit at Legend City Studios, which includes Slack’s own take on British royalty just in time for you to celebrate the latest baby bump across the pond.

Here’s a look at more options, with a focus on fresh shows opening on Third Friday, plus our must-see recommendations.

See Kimberly Lyle's work at Step Gallery. Kimberly Lyle

Must-See Exhibits

“After Words”

Head to ASU Step Gallery to explore an interactive installation created by Kim Lyle, which will be on view from 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the ASU Events website. Pop next door at 6:30 p.m. to hear an artist talk at Northlight Gallery.

Checking out the detail in a Jerry Jacobson piece at Modified Arts. Jerrry Jacobson

“Transfer”

Modified Arts is showing ink and rust drawings by Jerry Jacobson, which highlight the way the artist melds printmaking, painting and drawing while working with found objects. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Checking out one of Christine Lee's pieces at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Lynn Trimble

“Tikkun Olam”

See an exhibition curated by environmental artist Joan Baron, which features works by several artists who address issues related to environmental justice. It’s happening at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the venue’s website.

“The Mind Mask and Other Personal Stories”

Xico Arte y Cultura is showing works by David Brady, who explores the experience of living with anxiety and depression. Third Friday hours in the Hot Box shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See work by Edward Taylor at The Hive gallery. Edward Taylor

More Art Shows

“Forbidden Fruit”

See works representing more than two decades of creativity by self-taught artist Edward Taylor, which are being exhibited at The Hive Gallery from 7 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Find more information on The Hive website.

Clottee Hammons

Emancipation Arts is showing works by Clottee Hammons, inside the Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts, where Third Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See works by Allison Lee in the {9} The Gallery project room. Allison Lee

“The Darkest of Places”

{9} The Gallery is showing works by Allison Lee and Lydia Petunia in its project room, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

See what's new at The Mantle at MADE in Roosevelt Row. Lora Barnhiser

Lora Barnhiser

Check out wood works by Lora Barnhiser of ReGrain Studio in the Mantle at MADE space at Made Art Boutique, where Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the MADE website.

Check out works by Jason Hugger at The Newton. Johnny Kerr

Jason Hugger

Head to The Newton to see works by Jason Hugger, an artist whose studio is located inside The Armory creative space along Grand Avenue. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the artist Facebook page.