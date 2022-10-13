How the Phoenix Zoo's New Dinosaur Exhibit Inspired an Artist and a Brewer

click to enlarge The dinosaurs will be at the Phoenix Zoo through April 30, 2023. David Wagner/Phoenix Zoo

For the over 1 million annual visitors to the Phoenix Zoo, it may come as no shock that the zoo is offering up yet another amazing reason to visit. If you haven’t been in a while, and you're a fan of beer and dinosaurs, you may want to consider getting reacquainted with one of the Valley’s best spots to get your steps in and see some wildlife.The Phoenix Zoo is partnering with Beer Research Institute and Valley comic book artist Jay Fotos to create a unique opportunity to learn about dinosaurs while enjoying a specially branded Beer Research Institute (BRI) beverage between now and the end of December. The theme of the event is built around the idea of “getting the band back together” according to Matt Strangwayes, who is the interpretive content manager for the Phoenix Zoo.For the remainder of October, the Tyrannosaurus Rox Amber will be available at both the zoo and Beer Research Institute’s Mesa locations. The logo, which was designed by Fotos, features a rock star Tyrannosaurus rex.Fotos has been working with the Phoenix Zoo for years on various projects, including when the dinosaurs first came to visit in the late 2010s. Initially known for his work on thecomics, the Scottsdale-based artist has put together an impressive list of credits in recent years, working on projects such as, andAlways down to help a great cause like the Phoenix Zoo, Fotos shares how he got involved.“I gave children a drawing lesson at the end of the trail, years ago, on how to draw a brontosaurus or Tyrannosaurus rex. It was a nice little break for the parents and the kids had fun. I did two or three of these throughout the season, and then I worked with the zoo when they had the bugs exhibit the following year by creating a ‘mini-comic.’ Matt Strangwayes asked me to help out with the design of the logos for the dinosaur’s return, and they came up with a concept that was really fun to work with,” he says.Mark Larue, a brewer at Beer Research Institute, is also an avid Phoenix Zoo fan and has been known to spend a great deal of time in the petting zoo.“Last year, I made a bock beer, and I needed a name for it. Bock is a German-style beer and the name means ‘goat’ or ‘ram.’ You see a lot of bock beers with a goat on their label. I’ve been going to the Phoenix Zoo for about 40 years now. I’ve always enjoyed the goat yard at the petting zoo. The alpha goat there was named ‘Nugget,’ so I named my bock beer after him,” says Larue.When the Zoo staff found out about the Nugget-inspired beer, they reached out to Larue about working on this project. In a way, it was kind of a dream come true for the longtime Valley DJ and music venue doorman turned brewer.“I was a member of the zoo as a kid, and even have a brick out front with my name on it from when I was about 9 years old. This was one of those things where you didn’t realize you had a dream until it came true. To get to work with the team at the Zoo and the dinosaurs was really special. To have special beers to go along with Dinos in the Desert is super exciting,” Larue says.In November, BRI will feature the Headbanger Haze, a hazy IPA. As with the Tyrannosaurus Rox, Fotos created the artwork that will be featured on tap handles at the Zoo and at BRI’s taproom and arcade in Mesa. The logo for Headbanger Haze features a pachycephalosaurus, which is known for its dome-shaped head.In December, Shredder Mexican Lager will be released. Fans of Beer Research Institute's Vamonos will recognize the smooth lager with hints of lime when they grab a Shredder. Fotos drew a titanis, which was a giant, flightless, terror bird native to North America, wailing on guitar for this logo.For Strangwayes, this collaboration has been a tremendous success.“Working with Jay and Mark was super cool, not only because they are so talented in their respective crafts, but they both have such a great enthusiasm for the Zoo, our mission, and the animals in our care. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” Strangwayes says.