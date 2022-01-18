FilmBar in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

FilmBar, the independent movie theater that was a touchstone of downtown Phoenix culture for a decade, has closed for good.



Owner Kelly Aubey sent an email to subscribers today announcing the news.



"Surely, many of you have noticed that we’ve been closed for about a month with no updates. Please excuse the silence. I’ve had a lot to think about. This quiet time has helped me accept the inevitable: that is, that FilmBar will not be reopening. The strains of COVID have been too great and I don’t believe the future of small for-profit Arthouse cinemas is very bright. We were already operating on a razor’s edge and COVID has reduced the percentage of people who would normally come out to a show anytime in the near future to a point that’s no longer supportable," he writes.



In the email, he notes that there is the possibility of turning FilmBar into a nonprofit venture, but that he has no plans to do so at the moment.



Aubey also says that FilmBar programmer Andrea Canales is moving over to local chain Majestic Theatres and "will be bringing a lot of the same kind of programming we’ve had at FilmBar to their screens."



FilmBar will be selling its AV equipment and other items, including furniture, a kegerator and other restaurant equipment, bottles of wine, some FilmBar memorabilia, and more, this coming weekend. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, January 22 through 24.