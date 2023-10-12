Actor John Cusack's Phoenix event is postponed. Here's what we know

Movie star John Cusack's Nov. 17 appearance at Chandler Center for the Arts has been postponed. The new date is April 20, 2024.
The actor was scheduled to host a screening of his 2000 film "High Fidelity," after which he would answer questions and have a conversation with the audience.
In a press release, Chandler Center for the Arts said that the date change was due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts."
In "High Fidelity," directed by Stephen Frears, Cusack plays Rob Gordon, the owner of a struggling record store who's reeling from his current breakup. The film, which also stars Iben Hjeljle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso and Lisa Bonet, received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. It was turned into a short-lived TV series on Hulu in 2020.
Cusack has been a screen star since the 1980s and is best known for films like "Say Anything," "The Grifters," "Con Air" and "Being John Malkovich."
Tickets for the original date will be honored next year, and seats are still available; cost is $39 to $69. Patrons with questions or concerns about the new date can call the Chandler Center for the Arts box office at 480-782-2680 or email boxo[email protected]
. Tickets and info are available at the CCA website
.