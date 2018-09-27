Here's the Lineup for 'Chaos Theory 19' in Downtown Phoenix

Phoenix artist Randy Slack has released the lineup for "Chaos Theory 19," the upcoming installment of his annual invitational exhibition held at the 7,000-square-foot Legend City Studios in downtown Phoenix.

It includes more than 70 emerging and established artists.

Just 19 artists showed work during the first "Chaos Theory" exhibition in 2000, which was founded by Slack and fellow artists James Angel and David Dauncey. At the time, they comprised an artist collective called 3CarPileUp. They named the event for the mathematical principle that says small changes can produce big effects.