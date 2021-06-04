FilmBar Is Holding a Grand Reopening Tonight — And More Metro Phoenix Arts News

- Local
Here’s a quick roundup of culture news to help you keep up with the city’s creative side.
FilmBar Grand Reopening
FilmBar is holding a grand reopening event on June 4, just months after announcing in a January 26 newsletter that it would be closing its brick-and-mortar location at 815 North Second Street after the end of February. The indie theater now shares that space with Fever Dream Coffee. The free First Friday event starts at 6 p.m. and will include live music by The Palace.
AZ Uncensored Podcast
Arizona Citizens for the Arts, a nonprofit that advocates for policies that support the arts and culture sector, has developed the AZ Uncensored podcast that addresses the intersection of art and politics. Recent episodes include Mia Adams talking about "Creating Political Work While Black." Future guests will include Lalo Cota and Victoria Steele. The podcast is hosted by Matalynn Slatton.
Rising Youth Theatre
Rising Youth Theatre is working on a production called #Keysmash, which will explore the ways youth and adults can “change their experiences with mental health through honest and compassionate conversations.” You can watch their Facebook page for ways to engage in the dialogue.
Interim Director Announced
Alex Nelson will serve as the interim executive director for Arizona Commission on the Arts during the agency’s public search for new leadership. Jaime Dempsey is leaving the position in June to join the Arizona Community Foundation. Commissioners will be working with Avenir Consulting Partners, including CEO Tiffanie Dillard, to conduct the search.
Reduced Museum Membership Costs
Phoenix Art Museum will continue to offer reduced membership costs through June 15. The Individual + Membership, which includes unlimited admission for two adults, is now $59 (versus $80). The Family Membership, which includes unlimited admission for two adults and two youth ages 17 and under, is now $69 (versus $90). The Contributor Membership, which includes the family benefits plus reciprocal admission to more than 1,000 cultural institutions nationwide, is now $99 (versus $135). Respective coupon codes are Rudi59, Rudi69, and Rudi99.
Veteran Art Exhibit
Navy veteran and photographer Christopher “Boats” Oshana will be showing part of his photographic series featuring portraits of veterans living with PTSD from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Look for his display on the Arizona Capitol lawn near the House of Representatives building.
Hospital Seeks Children’s Art
Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation is seeking artwork by youth ages 18 and under for its 2022 calendar. Artwork in various mediums such as paint, colored pencil, markers, and crayons should be submitted for consideration by Friday, June 4.
Civic Center Renovations
The city of Scottsdale plans to create significant improvements to Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, a cultural hub that’s home to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and several works of public art. Community members can review the plan online and offer public comments through June 11.
Indie Publishers Book Award
The Independent Publishers Book Awards for 2021 were recently announced. Winners include Tempe-based photographer Stephen Marc, whose book American/True Colors tied for the gold medal in the photography category. Marc is a professor at the ASU School of Art.
Mesa Museum Calls for Art
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum has issued its 2021/22 prospectus, which includes several calls for artists. For the 43rd Contemporary Crafts Exhibition, submissions are due on October 22. Proposals to exhibit work in the North Gallery are due on December 10. Submissions for a group exhibit of abstract art are due on July 15, 2022.
Artist Grants
Scottsdale Arts will be accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program through July 9. The grants are designed to assist nonprofit arts and cultural organizations based in Scottsdale or the Phoenix metropolitan area that provide programs and activities for Scottsdale community members.
Art Exhibits
Fine Art Complex 1101 in Tempe is showing works by Olivia Phare, Kendra Sollars, and Kim Sweet in “Bittersweet: Memoirs of Passing Time.” Gallery hours are Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Five15 Arts at Chartreuse will open “Creatures of Habit,” featuring artists in the Arizona Print Group, on Friday, June 4. The gallery will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening.
Megaphone PHX Move
Megaphone PHX, a creative space launched by artist Andy Brown, has relocated to the Galvanize building in the Warehouse District. Brown expects to ramp up programming, such as group art exhibits, in the fall. The space is also shared by several additional artists.
