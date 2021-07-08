New Directors to Take the Helm at Two Local Chorale Groups

- Local
In the space of two weeks, two of metro Phoenix's premier choral organizations have acquired new executives.
The Grammy Award-winning Phoenix Chorale's new executive director is Nicole Belmont. Scott Youngs will take the helm as music director at Arizona Masterworks Chorale.
Belmont comes to Phoenix from New York City, where she has a background in music and business. Most recently, she was the executive director of Choral Chameleon. Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas says, "Nicole's sincere love for choral music shone through in the interview process, further evidenced by her track record both as an experienced singer and on staff with the innovative New York-based ensemble Choral Chameleon. I am excited to continue strengthening our excellent team at the Phoenix Chorale and to further our vision of creating a community through song."
Arizona Masterworks Chorale, which has been performing since 1979, selected Youngs as its music director last month. He is the founder and music director of the Arizona Bach Festival and served for 30 years as the music director for All Saints' Episcopal Cathedral in central Phoenix.
The theme of Arizona Masterworks Chorale's upcoming season will be American Beauty; the performances will celebrate music composed in the United States. The season schedule will be released in September on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale website.
The Phoenix Chorale 2021-22 season will get underway in October. Check the Phoenix Chorale website for updates.
