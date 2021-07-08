 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Music News |

New Directors to Take the Helm at Two Local Chorale Groups

Jennifer Goldberg | July 8, 2021 | 7:00am
Nicole Belmont and Scott YoungsEXPAND
Nicole Belmont and Scott Youngs
Phoenix Chorale/Arizona Masterworks Chorale
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

In the space of two weeks, two of metro Phoenix's premier choral organizations have acquired new executives.

The Grammy Award-winning Phoenix Chorale's new executive director is Nicole Belmont. Scott Youngs will take the helm as music director at Arizona Masterworks Chorale.

Belmont comes to Phoenix from New York City, where she has a background in music and business. Most recently, she was the executive director of Choral Chameleon. Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas says, "Nicole's sincere love for choral music shone through in the interview process, further evidenced by her track record both as an experienced singer and on staff with the innovative New York-based ensemble Choral Chameleon. I am excited to continue strengthening our excellent team at the Phoenix Chorale and to further our vision of creating a community through song."

Related Stories

Arizona Masterworks Chorale, which has been performing since 1979, selected Youngs as its music director last month. He is the founder and music director of the Arizona Bach Festival and served for 30 years as the music director for All Saints' Episcopal Cathedral in central Phoenix.

"There is nothing that stirs such emotion and inspires beauty like the human voice. I've found that my work as an educator and as a conductor works well together, bringing out the best in musicians and guiding them to reach for greater and more challenging artistic heights," Young says. "I'm so looking forward to working with the group to create a new sound for the ensemble, with performances that inspire both the artists and the audiences.”

The theme of Arizona Masterworks Chorale's upcoming season will be American Beauty; the performances will celebrate music composed in the United States. The season schedule will be released in September on the Arizona Masterworks Chorale website.

The Phoenix Chorale 2021-22 season will get underway in October. Check the Phoenix Chorale website for updates.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.