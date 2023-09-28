Required reading: The 45th annual Best of Phoenix awards are here

Every year, tens of thousands of people move to the Valley, ready to explore their vast new home. Visitors arrive looking to make the most of their vacation or business trip. And longtime Phoenix residents wanting to mix it up search for new places to eat or have some fun.The annual resource for all of them arrived today online and in newsstands:The theme, Hot Desert Nights, is a tribute to the ways that the region comes alive when the sun goes down, especially during the sweltering summer months. Just like desert creatures emerge from their homes, energized, when the temperature begins to drop, so too does the human population of the Valley of the Sun.Click on the link above to check out the more than 400 awards across seven categories we gave to restaurants, museums, politicians, musicians, bars, stores, dispensaries, roads, hikes and many more. We even gave one to a weather phenomenon. You can also go directly to each category:We hope you enjoy reading Best of Phoenix as much as we enjoyed putting it together. And if we didn't pick your favorite, hey, there's always next year.