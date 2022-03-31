Support Us

Patrick Warburton Is the Latest Guest Announced for Phoenix Fan Fusion

March 31, 2022 12:14PM

Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons


As we get closer to the long-awaited return of Phoenix Fan Fusion, new announcements keep dropping about the pop culture convention's special guests.

Today's news is the addition of Patrick Warburton to the Fan Fusion lineup.

Warburton's rich baritone voice has brought to life animated characters like Joe on Family Guy, Kronk in The Emperor's New Groove, and Brock Samson in The Venture Bros.

In his human, non-animated form, he's starred as Puddy in Seinfeld and has been a part of television shows like Rules of Engagement, NewsRadio, and The Tick.

Warburton joins the ranks of actors like Doug Jones and Jodi Benson, authors like Marissa Meyer and Tom Leveen, and comic book artists such as Jay Fotos and Brian Pulido, all of whom will appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion.

No word yet on when Warburton will be available for photos and autographs, as the schedule has not been released yet.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hours vary. Daily admission is currently $40 to $55 and a full membership is $90.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

