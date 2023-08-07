Literary treasures await inside Phoenix's Bookish Box online store

There’s nothing like the smell of a freshly opened book, ready to be devoured by your eyes as it nourishes your soul. Paperback teleportation devices transport readers into multiple dimensions and alternate universes await with mind-quivering anticipation. There’s nothing else quite like it for the literary nerds of the world.
Now imagine if boxes came to your doorstep with not only your favorite genres but also some treats like delicious candles, T-shirts and more?
Enter Justine Woods, the owner of The Bookish Box & Shop.
“We're a small woman-owned book-loving business in Chandler, Arizona, run by a group of passionate readers. We love working with talented artists, gifted authors, and innovative publishers to create unique 'Bookish' treasures that bring stories to life,” Woods says.
Initially, the establishment commenced operations as a store selling shirts. However, as time progressed, it surpassed all anticipations and expanded exponentially.
“We oﬀer a range of high-quality items explicitly curated for book lovers by book lovers. Our collection includes apparel, hats, home decor, jewelry, enamel pins and hand-poured candles, as well as exclusive luxe editions. We believe in providing functional items that bring joy to our Bookish community,” she says.
That includes items like a "What Happens at Book Club Stays at Book Club" T-shirt, a "The Hobbit"-themed candle, a phases of the moon silver-colored necklace, and much more.
Customers can shop for individual items or subscribe to one of the monthly boxes.
Each month, the subscription boxes feature a carefully curated selection of exclusive items, all centered around a unique monthly theme. From limited-edition books in the genres of adult romance, fantasy and contemporary to home, fashion and beauty products, the client receives a delightful assortment of surprises each time. And they are constantly seeking fresh and inventive additions to add to delight bibliophiles.
Bookish Box oﬀers both a Young Adult and Adult box, and customers usually comprise individuals with a penchant for indulging in the pleasure of reading physical books.
“They highly appreciate the sentiments and feelings that these books evoke within them, making the reading experience all the more enriching and satisfying,” Woods says.
Both the Young Adult and Adult boxes come in three options: book only, book plus some assorted gifts and book plus gifts and a shirt. Cost is $38 each month for the book-only option, $48 for the book and some gifts and $62 for the deluxe box that includes a shirt.
Much like most online businesses, there is no storefront but rather the organization operates from a well-equipped oﬃce space and warehouse, which is managed by a team of highly skilled and dedicated fulﬁllment staﬀ.
“Every aspect of our operations is meticulously handled with utmost care and attention to detail. Our team ensures that all the orders are processed and fulﬁlled eﬃciently,” she says.
Is an online bookstore the way of the future in a land where screens are in our face 24 hours a day?
“We can appreciate and encourage both forms of reading! However, reading is a source of great pleasure, and having unique editions of your cherished tales elevates the experience to a whole new level of exhilaration,” she says.
“Nevertheless, we also relish the experience of stepping into a bookstore and feeling the rush of inspiration that comes from seeing countless volumes lining the shelves. Having everything online oﬀers an alternative means of obtaining limited-edition books and stumbling upon new and exciting authors.”
The next chapter for The Bookish Box includes working closely with even more talented artists, ensuring that their creative vision is incorporated into every project.
Visit the website or keep tabs on Instagram for the latest drops.