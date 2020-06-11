 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Desert Botanical Garden will be welcoming guests soon.
Desert Botanical Garden will be welcoming guests soon.
Desert Botanical Garden

Some of Phoenix's Most Popular Cultural Attractions Are Beginning to Reopen

Jennifer Goldberg | June 11, 2020 | 7:00am
Nearly a month after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired, the doors of most of metro Phoenix's major cultural attractions remain closed.

But that's beginning to change.

Though some institutions, like Phoenix Art Museum and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, still have no reopening date, others already are open or have a plan in place for welcoming back visitors.

Here's what's going on with some of the Valley's favorite places to visit. (Note: This information was accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change.)

The Heard Museum reopened earlier this week.
The Heard Museum reopened earlier this week.
Lynn Trimble

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue


The central Phoenix repository of American Indian art reopened to visitors earlier this week on June 9, and there are several new protocols in place. Guests are required to wear face masks, and are asked to stay at least 6 feet away from anyone not in their party. In addition, museum attendance has been limited, one-way directional signs have been installed, and docent tours have been suspended, as has museum programming such as yoga classes and film screenings. For a complete list of updates, visit the Heard's website.

The Arizona Science Center will reopen to members first.
The Arizona Science Center will reopen to members first.
Forgemind ArchiMedia/Flickr Creative Commons

Arizona Science Center

600 East Washington Street


Arizona Science Center will reopen in phases, beginning Saturday, June 13, for members, and Saturday, June 20, for the general public. No one will be allowed to walk freely through the center; instead, there will be small-group "Guided Experiences" through certain exhibits. All guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear face masks, and there will be signage to encourage social distancing. See the Arizona Science Center website for more details.

You can walk around the Phoenix Zoo starting next week.
You can walk around the Phoenix Zoo starting next week.
Phoenix Zoo

Phoenix Zoo

455 North Galvin Parkway


Animal-lovers have enjoyed Phoenix Zoo's popular Cruise the Zoo drive-thru program during the pandemic, but starting Monday, June 15, guests can explore the grounds on their own two feet. The zoo will cap the number of visitors each day, and social distancing will be enforced. Visitors will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. Certain attractions at the zoo, such as the camel rides and Stingray Bay, will remain closed. And if you still want the drive-thru experience, the Cruise the Zoo program will continue the first Thursday through Monday in June, July, and August. Get the full details on the reopening at the Phoenix Zoo website.

It's almost time to head back to the Desert Botanical Garden.
It's almost time to head back to the Desert Botanical Garden.
Adam Rodriguez

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 North Galvin Parkway


The garden will open its doors on Tuesday, June 16 — but only to members. DBG members will be the only people allowed to visit through Tuesday, June 30. The garden has not yet announced its plans to reopen to the general public; visit the DBG website for updates.

The Musical Instrument Museum reopens June 22.
The Musical Instrument Museum reopens June 22.
MIM

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 East Mayo Boulevard


Though the MIM Music Theater remains closed, the museum will reopen on Monday, June 22. Guests will be provided with prepackaged, disposable headsets and will be asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from other visitors. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the museum. Visitors are not required to wear a mask, but are encouraged to do so, and complimentary masks will be available. Read more on the museum's website.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

