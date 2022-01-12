Support Us

Here's When the Phoenix Idiotarod Race Is Returning for 2022

January 12, 2022 6:47AM

A Jaws-themed team races in the 2020 Idiotarod.
A Jaws-themed team races in the 2020 Idiotarod.
The downtown Phoenix shopping cart race known as the Idiotarod will be returning for 2022.

The AZ Cacophony Society, the organization that puts on the event, announced yesterday that the 16th annual Idiotarod will begin midday on Saturday, February 26. There was no 2021 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race is composed of teams of five people who dress up in a theme costume, modify a shopping cart, and run through the streets of downtown Phoenix. The exact starting time and location will be given to entrants the day before the race. Along the way, there are challenges where "where sabotage, costume, and presentation are rewarded," according to the AZ Cacophony website.

The Idiotarod is limited to 36 teams who sign up first-come, first-serve. Registration closes Friday, February 18, or when all the slots are gone.

Proceeds from the Idiotarod always benefit a local charity; this year's cause is to be determined.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 1.6.22

