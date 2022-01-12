Here's When the Phoenix Idiotarod Race Is Returning for 2022

The AZ Cacophony Society, the organization that puts on the event, announced yesterday that the 16th annual Idiotarod will begin midday on Saturday, February 26. There was no 2021 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race is composed of teams of five people who dress up in a theme costume, modify a shopping cart, and run through the streets of downtown Phoenix. The exact starting time and location will be given to entrants the day before the race. Along the way, there are challenges where "where sabotage, costume, and presentation are rewarded," according to the AZ Cacophony website.
The Idiotarod is limited to 36 teams who sign up first-come, first-serve. Registration closes Friday, February 18, or when all the slots are gone.
Proceeds from the Idiotarod always benefit a local charity; this year's cause is to be determined.