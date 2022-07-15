Support Us

Phoenix Pride Announces Performers, Ticket Info, and More for October's Event

July 15, 2022 8:09AM

Drag queen Sherry Vine is one of the scheduled performers at the 2022 Phoenix Pride Festival.
Drag queen Sherry Vine is one of the scheduled performers at the 2022 Phoenix Pride Festival. Phoenix Pride

More details are coming out about the 41st annual Phoenix Pride Festival, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.

First, tickets will go on sale today, Friday, July 15, at 2 p.m. The festival organizers have not raised prices from last year, when a one-day general admission was $30, one-day general admission with express entry was $35, and two-day general admission with express entry was $50. VIP packages will also be available. Children 12 and under and active military are free, and teens ages 13 to 17, people age 55 and up, and former military will get a discount at the gate.

The festival organizers have also released a partial list of the artists who are performing at this year's event.

The Festival Main Stage headliners for Saturday, October 15, will be singer-songwriter and The Four finalist VINCINT at 7 p.m., followed by pop star Gayle at 8 p.m. The festival will close out on Sunday, October 16, at 8 p.m., with a performance by longtime vocal powerhouse act En Vogue.
click to enlarge En Vogue will hit the stage on Sunday, October 16, during the Phoenix Pride Festival. - PHOENIX PRIDE
En Vogue will hit the stage on Sunday, October 16, during the Phoenix Pride Festival.
Phoenix Pride

In the festival's VIP Experience will be drag legend Sherry Vine all weekend, Elton John tribute performer Sir Elton on Saturday, followed on Sunday by RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran Kimora Blac.

The theme for the 2022 Phoenix Pride Festival is “Be You! Believe in Yourself!”, but organizers say that the annual event is more than just a party.

“This year, more than ever, the Phoenix Pride Festival is going to be a sanctuary as well as a celebration,” Tait Moline, president of the Phoenix Pride board of directors, said in a release. “Recent threats and policy moves against our community serve as constant reminders of the important work Phoenix Pride does to defend not only our rights, but our very existence. In October, we will celebrate the successes we’ve had in those efforts as well as come together to strengthen our community and our allies for the challenges that still lie ahead of us. As it has been for the past 41 years, this year's Phoenix Pride Festival will not only be fun and enjoyable, but powerful as well.”

Visit the Phoenix Pride website for tickets and additional information.
