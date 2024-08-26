Phoenix tattooer Misty Locket loves to make art — on and off the skin

Tattooing dates back to the time of the pyramids. Often inspired through acts of expression, rites of passage or a way of coping with the human experience, tattoos have historical significance. Misty Locket, owner of Locket Tattoo, not only understands these principles, but also bases her livelihood on these traditions.
“I think the art of tattooing is pretty interesting because it's almost ancestral,” Locket explains. “I just feel like it's a genetic memory that we as humans have, where you have control over your life. When you're getting a tattoo, it's yours. You own it, and nobody can take it away.”
As a Phoenix-based tattooer with over 18 years of experience in the industry and a lifelong commitment to creativity, she originally set out for a career in art to avoid a cubicle office life. She got that, and so much more. When she started her apprenticeship in her early 20s, women in the industry were few and far between. Often, she had to deal with the adversity of being the only female in the shop.
Locket says, “Everyone experiences adversity in anything that you're trying to be an outlier in. You're going to experience adversity, no matter what. I had to grow a gator skin. I think I had to get really tough, and it worked well for me. I'm so grateful for the lessons, and I wouldn't take it back.”
As time grew, so did her resilience, style and portfolio. Specializing in high-contrast realism and surrealism, Locket has a style that ranges from color to black and gray and even tattoo cover-up work. Locket enjoys capturing people and creating unique backgrounds in what she describes as a “symbiosis” way. Admittedly, as a tattooer, she takes a servant role approach. Her main focus is on tattoo longevity and committing to a “less is more” ideology. Known for her attention to details, she patiently goes above and beyond to collaborate with clients to ensure they’re confident in the design before the needle hits the skin.
“If somebody wants an idea that I know is not going to last on the skin, or it's not going to flow with their anatomy, I won’t do it. I'm like pretty staunch about my morals when it comes to making a good product,” Locket says.
“I’m performing an art task for them, and I’m also getting something out of it. Every time you produce a piece of art, it makes you a better artist,” Locket says. “Not only that, but it's really satisfying to see people have something they love, that you made for them, that they're wearing forever. ”
“I think everyone is interesting, and everyone has a story to tell. You just have to listen.”
Locket Tattoo is located at The Hive, 2222 N. 16th St. Visit the Locket Tattoo website to schedule a consultation or request a commission painting. You can also follow her tattoo journey on Instagram @mistylockettattoo.