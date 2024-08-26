 Phoenix tattooer Misty Locket loves to make art — on and off the skin | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix tattooer Misty Locket loves to make art — on and off the skin

“I think everyone is interesting, and everyone has a story to tell," Locket says. "You just have to listen.”
August 26, 2024
An ASU-themed tattoo done by Misty Locket.
An ASU-themed tattoo done by Misty Locket. Misty Locket
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Tattooing dates back to the time of the pyramids. Often inspired through acts of expression, rites of passage or a way of coping with the human experience, tattoos have historical significance. Misty Locket, owner of Locket Tattoo, not only understands these principles, but also bases her livelihood on these traditions.

“I think the art of tattooing is pretty interesting because it's almost ancestral,” Locket explains. “I just feel like it's a genetic memory that we as humans have, where you have control over your life. When you're getting a tattoo, it's yours. You own it, and nobody can take it away.”

As a Phoenix-based tattooer with over 18 years of experience in the industry and a lifelong commitment to creativity, she originally set out for a career in art to avoid a cubicle office life. She got that, and so much more. When she started her apprenticeship in her early 20s, women in the industry were few and far between. Often, she had to deal with the adversity of being the only female in the shop.
click to enlarge A black and white photo of a woman tattooing a man.
Locket tattoos a customer.
Angela RoseRed

Locket says, “Everyone experiences adversity in anything that you're trying to be an outlier in. You're going to experience adversity, no matter what. I had to grow a gator skin. I think I had to get really tough, and it worked well for me. I'm so grateful for the lessons, and I wouldn't take it back.”

As time grew, so did her resilience, style and portfolio. Specializing in high-contrast realism and surrealism, Locket has a style that ranges from color to black and gray and even tattoo cover-up work. Locket enjoys capturing people and creating unique backgrounds in what she describes as a “symbiosis” way. Admittedly, as a tattooer, she takes a servant role approach. Her main focus is on tattoo longevity and committing to a “less is more” ideology. Known for her attention to details, she patiently goes above and beyond to collaborate with clients to ensure they’re confident in the design before the needle hits the skin.

“If somebody wants an idea that I know is not going to last on the skin, or it's not going to flow with their anatomy, I won’t do it. I'm like pretty staunch about my morals when it comes to making a good product,” Locket says.

click to enlarge A tattoo of a woman's face.
One of Locket's many designs.
Misty Locket
In an industry where clients can be treated as just a dollar sign, she goes above and beyond to create a tailored experience. Unlike the hustle and bustle of some tattoo shops in the Valley, Locket Tattoo has an intimate, harmonious vibe. Clients are encouraged to be their authentic selves, creating their own little space within her studio. People have been known to zone out listening to their music, get lost in a movie, cuddle with a pillow from home or even take business meetings, all while getting tattooed. This leads to a truly personalized experience, allowing her to focus on what she does best.

“I’m performing an art task for them, and I’m also getting something out of it. Every time you produce a piece of art, it makes you a better artist,” Locket says. “Not only that, but it's really satisfying to see people have something they love, that you made for them, that they're wearing forever. ”

click to enlarge A painting of an older Indigenous man.
A painting by Misty Locket.
Misty Locket
 In addition to her tattoo work, she is also an oil painter. Like her tattoos, Locket’s paintings are portraits revealing inner beauty through humanistic qualities. Both mediums feed into who she is as an artist and a person. When asked what inspires her most, her love of people is at the core.

“I think everyone is interesting, and everyone has a story to tell. You just have to listen.”

Locket Tattoo is located at The Hive, 2222 N. 16th St. Visit the Locket Tattoo website to schedule a consultation or request a commission painting. You can also follow her tattoo journey on Instagram @mistylockettattoo.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Arizona Science Center, Fry's team up for free admission weekend

Science

Arizona Science Center, Fry's team up for free admission weekend

By Jennifer Goldberg
‘Hawk Tuah’ girl to host Scottsdale Labor Day weekend party

Social Media

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl to host Scottsdale Labor Day weekend party

By Jennifer Goldberg
Scenic Phoenix location named one of the best makeout spots in U.S.

Sex & Love

Scenic Phoenix location named one of the best makeout spots in U.S.

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

Opinion & Commentary

Phoenix readers react to impending demolition of Metrocenter mall

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation