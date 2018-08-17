The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

It's time to get a little crafty. This weekend you can DIY on the creepy side at the Demented Doll Make and Take, make jewelry with gems, or learn about letterpress. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“The Blurring of Art and Life”

It’s been more than six decades since artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns met in New York City where they became creative collaborators and, ultimately, romantic partners. For their “The Blurring of Art and Life” exhibit, Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, is showing works on paper that reveal ways the artists influenced each other, even as they reflected the neo-Dadaist sensibilities of their time. Hit up the museum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 17, to explore lithographs, silkscreens, screen prints, and collages that spotlights their mutual influence, both on each other, and their era. The exhibition is included with museum admission, which is $20 for adults, and continues through November 11. Visit the Phoenix Art Museum website. Lynn Trimble

Trees Matter Workshop

To experience our urban heat island problem, just step outside after the sun has set, when heat is still radiating off the blacktop and the temperature refuses to dip below 100 degrees. Planting trees can help alleviate the urban heat island effect, and public utility Salt River Project (SRP) is offering two free trees to any customer who completes a two-hour training on desert tree planting and maintenance. The latest workshops, hosted by local organization Trees Matter, will be held on Saturday, August 18, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Marcos de Niza High School, 6000 South Lakeshore Drive, Tempe. Budding arborists can pick up their free trees from SRP in September, once the temperature finally cools. For more information, visit the Save with SRP website. Joe Flaherty