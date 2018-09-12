Scottsdale Arts Is Showing Teacher Artworks Inspired by #RedforEd Protests

When thousands of teachers converged on the Arizona State Capitol in April, Paige Reesor was among them. Reesor took a unique approach to sharing her enthusiasm for the #RedforEd movement, setting up her easel, and painting the people protesting in her midst.

Now she’s one of four artists whose work is being featured in an exhibition called “#RedForEd: The Journey Toward Equity,” organized by Scottsdale Arts. It opens Saturday, September 15, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

EXPAND Vivian Spiegelman captured the vibrancy of #RedforEd protests at the Arizona Capitol. Vivian Spiegelman

#RedforEd organizers called for increased education spending, including more pay for teachers and K-12 staff, as well as school and classroom improvements. Arizona approved higher spending, follow several days of teacher walkouts and school closures, but the movement continues as supporters seek additional gains.