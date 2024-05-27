Stuff people said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

click to enlarge A Harley Quinn cosplayer outside of the Phoenix Convention Center. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The food court inside the Phoenix Convention Center during Fan Fusion 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Adam Savage during his Q&A panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

Geeks were definitely in the mood to gab at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024. They flocked Arizona’s largest pop-cultural event by the thousands, enjoying three days of nerdy fun at the Phoenix Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.They came, they saw and they geeked out, all while discussing their many experiences during the weekend-long con.Fan Fusion patrons weren’t the only ones doing the talking. Each of the event’s celebrity guests — including such actors and personalities as Michael Rooker, Alan Tudyk and Adam Savage — were equally verbose during their Q&A panels or interactions with the public.Here are the most interesting, amusing and memorable things we overheard during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024.“I can’t believe I waited an entire year for this.”“This is the only place for me to really be me.”“I don’t know if I can handle all this walking.”“This is like Sisyphus with another stone.”"Did you forget your stuff?""No, it’s in my dino hump."“Like anyone in their 30s who’s a dude, I’m wearing X-Men shit.”“Y’all look amazing! A little warm, but amazing!”“Photos are great because they capture the moment, and they’re embarrassing on Facebook.”“That guy’s dressed as a pirate but he has a great Henry VIII face.”“I will never paint myself green ever again.”"I want to eat my pizza, but I can’t take off my helm."“Hold your pizza with both fucking hands!”“Could you pick what you want to eat? My body paint is starting to melt.”“I’m just buzzed enough that I can walk and talk, but still, everything’s in slow motion.”“Stay inside as long as fricking possible.”“This is my favorite part: the shade.”“If you ever hear 'pumpkin pie' coming from this costume, you know I’m done and roasted.”“Do you see that zombie over there? I used to date him.”“Hey Mario, you want to hold onto this hook?”“I’ll meet you back here by these creepy-ass dolls.”“By the way, if there are any children in the audience I want them to know cursing is cool. Cursing is the only worthwhile thing that adults get to do.”“Whenever I don’t get the job, I just say, 'Those damn people don’t have good taste whatsoever.'""Dude, I’ve always been Mary Poppins."“Everyone I knew is now in heaven. I’m the last of my generation. I’ve outlived everybody. If I had known that I was going to live this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself.”"Can I have something from your bag of crap?" Torres asked."It’s my room key … from a place in London a few months ago. Meet me there!" Tudyk responded.“I really should’ve taken Monday off. My boss is going to kill me because I’m going to be falling asleep at work.”“Once we get to that point, I’m ditching the headpiece.”