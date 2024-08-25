Rupi Kaur poetry event comes to Changing Hands in October

It's been 10 years since poet, artist and performer Rupi Kaur released "milk and honey," her bestselling collection of poems.
To celebrate, the writer is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of the book and announced a North American anniversary tour on Thursday.
She'll appear at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe on Oct. 21.
The anniversary edition of "milk and honey" includes 40 new original poems and 20 new illustrations; full-color, never-before-seen photos and memorabilia; a new introduction and handwritten diary entries by Kaur; and annotations from Kaur and other famous voices on the original text.
Since its debut, "milk and honey" has sold more than 6 million copies globally, becoming the highest-selling book of poetry in the 21st century.
Cost to attend the Changing Hands event is $30, which includes a signed copy of the anniversary edition.
For more information, visit the Changing Hands website.