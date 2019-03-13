The Best Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Looking for something to do? This week, you can celebrate Phoenix art and culture at Art Detour 23, enjoy Aquaman on the lawn, or say yes to the dress at Brides of March — all for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Art Detour 23

Third Friday promises an intriguing detour off the beaten path on March 15 as Artlink presents a guided tour of artist studios. It’s part of Art Detour 23, a multiday event celebrating Phoenix arts and culture. Reserve your spot so you can join the tour leaving from monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Tour stops include Garfield Galleria and The Studios at Bentley Projects, plus the studios for artists Harold Lohner and Jason Hugger, and wraps up around 9 p.m. Or you can sign up for classes with local creatives happening by the Shadow Play art installation at Third and Roosevelt streets. Both events are free. Visit artdetour.com. Lynn Trimble



Continue Reading

Aquaman is coming to ASU West. Courtesy of ASU

Aquaman

Living in the desert, most of us don’t get a lot of ocean time. Enter the world of movies, where the sea is just a blink away, and ocean escapism offers a welcome break. If outdoor movies are your thing, head over to Fletcher Lawn at ASU West, 4701 West Thunderbird in Glendale on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. They’re showing Aquaman as part of ASU’s Movies on the Lawn series. It’s set in an underwater world where a half-human, have-Atlantean superhero struggles with his own identity while trying to prevent war between civilizations on land and beneath the waves. Take your blanket or lawn chair, but leave the scuba gear at home. The film is free, and you can get free popcorn and water while supplies last. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



Antoinette Cauley reimagines young girls using rap personae. Antoinette Cauley

"Ain't Nobody Prayin' For Me"

For a new painting titled Rich & Sad, Phoenix-based artist Antoinette Cauley reimagined a little girl as the rapper Post Malone. It’s one of about 20 works Cauley will be showing at monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, for a solo exhibition called “Ain’t Nobody Prayin’ For Me.” The free opening reception happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and the evening also includes a DJ and cash bar. Cauley will be there to discuss her work, which is influenced by rap music and hip-hop culture, along with the cultural phenomenon of girls growing up too fast, and her own personal experiences of trauma and loss. The exhibition features portraits of young girls transformed to resemble popular rap personages. Visit monorchid.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Deadpool joined the party. Benjamin Leatherman

Brides of March

Weddings can be an expensive prospect. Even if you try to do things on the cheap, it’s still likely to be a pricey undertaking that will cost some major coin. That said, not every experience involving wearing a wedding dress has to be a costly affair. The annual Brides of March bar crawl, for instance, is completely free to attend.

The annual wedding-themed bar crawl, which riffs on both bridal culture and the Ides of March, is put on by the Arizona Cacophony Society and involves men and women donning white gowns and drinking their way around downtown Phoenix. This year’s Brides of March takes place on Saturday, March 16, and starts out at Kobalt Bar, 3110 North Central Avenue, #175. The bar crawl’s participants of both sexes will be dressed as all manner of brides, grooms, and bridesmaids and will hit up several other nearby bars as they raise a toast to fun and engage in a massive urban prank.

Take the plunge starting at noon. As we mentioned, it’s free to participate. See azcacophony.org/brides for more details. Benjamin Leatherman