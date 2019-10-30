The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Y’all have a busy week ahead. This week, you can watch your favorite films during the Scottsdale International Film Festival, show your support for local film talent at Soul West Fest, or learn a little history from the experts during Drunk History. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Get ready for a good time at Gracie’s. New Times Archive

‘Disgraceful Halloween!’

Gracie’s Tax Bar is a truly fine establishment that has been frequented by many a Phoenix New Times staff member. But if you need more proof of its greatness, you need only swing by this Halloween. The bar’s “Disgraceful Halloween!” will feature live music from Treasure Mammal, Jake Stellarwell, and Djentrification. There will also be a haunted maze, Purdy Lite’s live visuals, tarot card readings, and an ample amount of tacos.

This free party (not counting your booze) goes down from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at 811 North Seventh Avenue. And if you come across a staffer, please be extra nice. Chirs Coplan

Arizona Cardinals

Halloween night is going to be quite frightful for the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, October 31, the unstoppable San Francisco 49ers, who are 7-0 as of this writing, will invade State Farm Stadium, 1 East Cardinals Drive in Glendale, like a deranged Jason Vorhees busting into a cabin at Camp Crystal Lake.

San Francisco boasts one of the best records in the National Football League and has slashed their way through teams like the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams. This doesn’t bode well for the Cardinals, who have squeaked out three wins this season and might wind up getting slaughtered by the 49ers. Then again, upsets are always known to happen.

If you’d like to see if Arizona can somehow slay the beast, kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. Tickets start at $34. Benjamin Leatherman

It's time to whip out the zombie costumes. Ben Garcia

Night of the Living Dead

Horror meets social commentary as PHX Film Collective screens the 1968 cult classic Night of the Living Dead at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. The $5 screening kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, with a talk about the zombie film’s impact on the horror genre and its ongoing relevance in contemporary society.

Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded in two categories: best overall costume and best movie-themed costume. So now is the time to rock your best zombie face paint and tattered clothing, as if you’re one of the ravenously hungry undead stalking strangers trapped in the movie’s farmhouse. Lynn Trimble

The Nightmare Before Christmas

It’s hard to improve on a classic, but we’ll gladly give a pass to the Phoenix Symphony during their live scoring of The Nightmare Before Christmas on Halloween since they’ll add something extra to the beloved animated film.

The orchestra’s musicians will bring Danny Elfman’s legendary soundtrack to life during a screening of the 1993 classic on Thursday, October 31, inside Symphony Hall, 75 North Second Street. Costumes are encouraged, particularly those depicting characters from the film.

Start time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25-$93. Additional performances take place through November 3. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND A toast to fossils, perhaps? Melissa Fossum

Fossil Fest

Maybe you think fossils are all those relatives who love sharing stories of life before computers and cell phones. Scientists have a different perspective, which means you might learn some cool facts if you head over to Fossil Fest at Arizona Science Center, located at 600 East Washington Street, on Friday, November 1.

This is part of the Science With A Twist series, so you have to be at least 21 to attend the event, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s a chance to sip cocktails surrounded by science, watch live demonstrations, enjoy hands-on activities, and listen to DJ-spun music. A $12 ticket also gives you access to all four floors of the Arizona Science Center, but you’ll pay extra for planetarium or giant screen theater offerings. Lynn Trimble

Scene from Marriage Story. Netflix/Wilson Webb

The Scottsdale International Film Festival

The Scottsdale International Film Festival kicks off on Friday, November 1, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 North Second Street in Scottsdale. The 10-day event starts with a screening of Marriage Story, which features Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple working to navigate their divorce and a custody arrangement for their son.

The film was written, directed, and co-produced by Noah Baumbach, whose other films include Frances Ha and The Squid and The Whale. It got significant buzz during film festivals in Toronto and Telluride. The evening kicks off with a dessert reception at 7 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. screening of the film. Buy tickets online for $25 through October 31. After that, you’ll pay $28 at the center’s box office. Lynn Trimble

Get inspired for your next piece. New Times Archive

Phoenix Tattoo Expo

Whether you’ve got a small heart tattoo on your ankle or the Sistine Chapel across your shoulders, you may be inclined to celebrate all things tattoo. At the very least, you’re looking for an opportunity to add to your total square ink-age. The Phoenix Tattoo Expo features 100 national artists ready to permanently scar your body with both walk-up and booked appointments available, or you can also just peruse the art and culture of tattoos with other exhibitors and vendors.

The expo runs from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 3, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott, 200 North Centennial Way in Mesa. Tickets range from $15-35. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Raúl Yañez gets jazzy. Raúl Yañez/The Nash

Raúl Yañez Quartet

Some people walk right past the purple building in Roosevelt Row during First Fridays, without venturing inside to see what it’s all about. The building is home to The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street, a jazz venue where the walls are often lined with works by local artists. Head over on Friday, November 1, if you want to check it out.

There’s a free concert starting at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Raúl Yañez Quartet playing music from Latin jazz greats including Eddie Palmieri, Tito Puente, and Ray Barretto. It’s a great chance to take a seat and relax for a while with local musicians and jazz fans amid your gallery-hopping. Visit thenash.org. Lynn Trimble

Soul West Fest

In recent years, quite a few film and multimedia festivals have come to the Valley — likely because cold, dark theater spaces are A-1 around these parts. Among those outings is the Soul West Fest, a spotlight for urban talent emanating from the heart of central Phoenix. The third annual proceedings kick off Friday with a TBA concert series. On Saturday, the festival proper begins with multiple screenings, including What Marilyn Didn’t Know, Family Box, Monsters In Havasu, and My Father, Belize, among others. Then, everything wraps up Sunday with a filmmaker’s award brunch. Along the way, there’ll be a slew of local eateries and vendors for mid-marathon snacking and shopping.

The festival runs from Friday, November 1, to Sunday, November 3, at the John Paul Theater at Phoenix College, 1202 West Thomas Road. Tickets range from $29 to $199 for various packages. Chris Coplan

Art meets walking at SMoCA. Sean Deckert

The Museum of Walking

The Museum of Walking, founded by local artists and based in Tempe, is coming to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street. Walking can be an art practice, according to Museum of Walking director Angela Ellsworth. Learn more during the free Museum of Walking event at SMoCA, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

You’ll gain insights into the relationships between contemporary art, land, walking, community, health, and history. Wear comfortable shoes, since you’ll be walking near the museum. It’s a great way to create connections with other people and the environment while embracing principles like healthy living and divergent thinking. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Jake Atlas will be there. Zealot Pro Wrestling

Zealot Pro Wrestling

Professional wrestling and horror flicks have more than a few things in common. Both feature creepy characters, over-the-top plots, and intense action. So the fact that Zealot Pro Wrestling’s latest supercard, You’ll Float Too, takes its title from It doesn’t seem strange. Just don’t expect to see Pennywise doing piledrivers at the event, which happens on Saturday, November 2, at Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street in Tempe.

“Nah, it’s just because it’s around Halloween, we wanted a fun name, and It is really popular,” says ZPW’s Casey Van Buren.

The event will feature seven matches, including a few involving indie stars Chris Bey, Tony Deppen, and Jake Atlas, the latter of whom was recently signed by WWE. Bey will battle “American Kaiju” Devin Sparks for the Zealot Championship in the main event, while Atlas faces Slice Boogie and Deppen wrestles Mike Camden.

Bell time is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Benjamin Leatherman

Here's where the podcast magic will happen. Lynn Trimble

So You Want to Be a Podcaster

If the only thing standing between you and making your mark as the next great podcaster is knowing how the whole podcaster thing works, you’re in luck. There’s a workshop called So You Want to Be a Podcaster happening at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

The free workshop is being taught by Jared Duran, who hosts a cultural podcast called Limited Engagement. He’s also co-publisher for an independent publishing company called Hoot n’ Waddle. He’ll be sharing tips, techniques, and creative ideas to help you launch your own podcast phenomenon. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Colorful attendees of Rainbows Festival 2015 at Heritage Square. Benjamin Leatherman

The Rainbows Festival

The Rainbows Festival returns to Heritage Square, 115 North Sixth Street, during the first weekend in November. Head over to the free event on Saturday, November 2, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to celebrate the diversity of the local LGBTA+ community. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly event filled with performances, community group displays, food trucks, craft cocktails, and more. Saturday’s entertainment lineup includes Desert City Jazz, Prince Poppycock, and more.

This year’s event will feature two stages and over 150 groups presenting everything from art to educational resources. Most of all, it’s a chance to join fellow community members in elevating the importance of diversity in creating and sustaining a thriving city. Lynn Trimble

Nerd out. Courtesy of London Snow/Burlescapades

‘Nerdlesque’

Can nerd culture be sexy? There’s only one way to find out for sure: by attending “Nerdlesque.” Already in its sixth year, the event features the “dirtiest nerds” dressing up as beloved pop-culture characters, including Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman, before stripping down for a burlesque show as steamy as its tremendously geeky. Will this ruin your perception of certain beloved pop icons? Maybe! Could this prove to be existentially confusing? Anything’s possible! But at least you can indulge your inner dweeb by creating a canon where all this naughtiness makes sense.

The 18-and-over show begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. It’s $25 for reserved seating, $30 for the second row, and $35 for front row/VIP. Chris Coplan

Drunk History

Perhaps you’ve watched Drunk History on TV but now’s your chance to live it — and not just by getting smashed on pinot and reading through The Art of War. No, this is actually a concert by the local Mill Avenue Chamber Players, who will perform selections of Hans Abrahamsen, Darius Milhaud, and others as an “aural” journal through history. Along the way, “Hip Historian” Marshall Shore will share some Arizona-centric stories to help history truly come alive. And you can totally grease that squeaky wheel with plenty of great beer and wine pairings.

Your journey through olden times begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Checking out works by David Knorr. Lynn Trimble

‘The Journey Circles Back’

If you’ve never paused to ponder the amazing ways shapes from nature make their way into architecture and other elements of everyday life, there’s an exhibit that might change your perspective. “The Journey Circles Back” features artwork by David Knorr, who creates totems and other sculptures using biometric forms. They’re both strange and familiar, and they’ll help you see the world around you in fresh ways.

See his artwork, along with a solo exhibition of paintings by Alma Telibecirevic, at the Central Gallery inside Burton Barr Library. The gallery is free, and it’s open on Monday, November 4, during library hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stick around awhile if you want to see other works of art on view throughout the library. Lynn Trimble

Exploring prints by Marco Albarran and Monica Gisel. Arizona State University

‘Tintas e Impresiones’

Creating prints has long been a way for artists to share their images and ideas with a broad range of people. Prints by local artists are often included in exhibitions at various Arizona State University galleries. Now, you can see prints by Marco Albarran and Monica Gisel, two longtime staples of the Phoenix arts scene, on view inside the Fletcher Library at ASU West, 4701 West Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

For their exhibition titled “Tintas e Impresiones” they’re showing works reflecting multiple themes and print techniques, which convey the diversity, power, and accessibility of the medium. The free exhibit is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5. Lynn Trimble

Bring a healthy appetite. New Times Archive

‘Stews and Stories’

November is officially Native American Heritage Month. It’s a great opportunity to honor this essential component of Arizona’s rich history and culture. South Mountain Community College is offering the “Stews and Stories” event. As you might have already gathered from the name, guests will chow down on free stew and fry bread from Emerson Fry Bread Food Truck as they’re regaled by tales from storyteller Barnaby Lewis (Gila River Indian Community), author/educator Iris PrettyPaint (Blackfoot/Crow), and author Violet Duncan (Plains Cree). The only thing you need to bring? Blankets, chairs, and a healthy appetite.

Storytime begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at the lawn of the performing arts center at SMCC, 7050 South 24th Street. For more information, you can email liz.warren@southmountaincc.edu. Chris Coplan