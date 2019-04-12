The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

The weekend has arrived. This weekend, you can enjoy American Indian dancing and singing at ASU Pow Wow, get your car fix at DUB Show Tour, or catch a glimpse of Jane Goat's new mural at Park Central Community Grand Opening. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Cheers! Tim Hardy





Arizona Tiki Oasis

To say that tiki culture is popular in the Valley would be a major understatement. There are no less than a dozen different bars rocking the vintage Polynesian aesthetic around town, including the recently opened Drunk Munk in Scottsdale. So the fact there’s an event like this weekend’s Arizona Tiki Oasis should come as little surprise.

The three-day “island lifestyle party,” which takes place from Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 14, at the Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 East Main Street in Scottsdale, will celebrate anything and everything tiki-related, including its history in pop culture. There will be a tiki marketplace featuring the works of more than 60 artists, tropical cocktails, luaus, educational seminars, a fashion show, art shows, rooftop parties, and more. Special guests will include mid-century and tiki artists like Mookie, SHAG, Beachbum Barry, and author and historian Sven Kirsten.

Get tropical starting at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission prices to ATO’s various events are $10 to $80. See aztikioasis.com for full details. Benjamin Leatherman

ASU Pow Wow

The 33rd annual ASU Pow Wow, a three-day gathering of American Indian dancers and singing groups from several North American tribal nations, opens on Friday, April 12, with a Grand Entry at 7 p.m., which members of the public are welcome to attend. Organizers describe the event as a “culmination of American Indian beliefs and traditions that inspire, communicate, and support American Indian culture.” The ASU Pow Wow takes place at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 East Veteran Way, Tempe. Arrive by 5:30 p.m. if you’d also like to experience gourd dancing. A single day ticket is $10, but you can get a three-day pass for $24. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Finding out what purple tastes like. Scottsdale Culinary Festival

Scottsdale Culinary Festival



Make new friends who share your culinary passion during the three-day Scottsdale Culinary Festival that opens on Friday, April 12. The festival launches with a cocktail party that features culinary offerings from 10 restaurants, plus an assortment of cocktails and spirits. Expect music and other entertainment with a secret agent theme, during the party for ages 21 and up, which runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street. James Bond-inspired attire is encouraged. Tickets are $85 in advance or $100 at the door, and proceeds help the organizers support myriad arts organizations, including Free Arts for Abused Children. Visit scottsdalefest.org. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Diamondbacks Golf Day



David Peralta and the boys of summer won’t be the only ones swinging at Chase Field. To celebrate Arizona Golf Day, the Arizona Diamondbacks will hold an interactive golf expo before taking on division rivals the San Diego Padres. Practice your golf swing and participate in other golf-inspired activities. Proceeds benefit Junior Golf in Arizona, an organization dedicated to instilling a love of the links in young people. The first 20,000 fans receive an Archie Bradley Bobble Gnome doll. The first pitch goes out at 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at 401 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $39 to $375. For more information, visit dbacks.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Catch OT Genasis at this year's DUB Show Tour. Gabe Shaddow

DUB Show Tour

The M.O. of the annual DUB Show Tour is simple: showcasing hot custom cars and even hotter hip-hop talents. You’ll get both on Saturday, April 13, when this year’s tour hits downtown Phoenix.

Hundreds of customized, modified, and exotic cars and motorcycles of the imported and domestic variety — including plenty of lowriders, cherry rides, and amazing-looking whips — will be on display inside the south building of the Phoenix Convention Center, 33 South Third Street. Meanwhile, a lineup of burgeoning rap stars and hip-hop artists like Trippie Redd, Lil Xan, OT Genasis, Mellow Man Ace, Coca Vango, and Dani Leigh will perform.

The show goes from 4 to 9 p.m. General Admission is $20 in advance, $25 day of. A speed pass (which includes express entry and a free T-shirt) is $35 and VIP tickets (which offer front-row seating and other perks) are $75. See dubshowtour.com. Benjamin Leatherman





The Spot Downtown: Beats, Brunch, and Brushes

Now that Mercury is no longer in retrograde, you can feel free to move forward with your creative efforts. One way to kick off your artistic endeavors is to head to Margaret T. Hance Park for The Spot Downtown: Beats, Brunch, and Brushes for a painting party. You can draw our city’s scenic mountain skyline, one of the sculptures in the park, or anything else that might inspire you.

Bring your canvas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at 67 West Culver Street. This is a free event. For more information, visit phoenix.gov. Jason Keil



EXPAND Strolling through Park Central before renovations were complete. Lynn Trimble

Park Central Community Grand Opening

There’s a striking new mural near the entrance to Park Central Mall, 3121 North Third Avenue, a recently-revitalized space that’s holding a free community grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Phoenix artist Jane Goat painted the 43-by-36-foot mural, seeking to pay homage to the site’s previous incarnation as one of the city’s first large-scale malls while also giving a nod to its future. Get a good look during the Park Central Community Grand Opening, a free celebration which will include live music and memorabilia gathered at Park Central through the years. Whatever you think of the new design elements, you’ll have plenty to talk about with friends after taking it all in. Visit parkcentralphoenix.com. Lynn Trimble



Don't let those innocent tendrils fool you. Curious Nature

Carnivorous Plant Class

While some people are going vegan, some plants are perfectly content with being carnivores. There’s more to carnivorous plant life than the renowned Venus Fly Trap, and you can learn all about it at a Carnivorous Plant Class happening at Curious Nature, 5032 North Central Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. It costs $10, and spaces are limited. One sure sign you should give it a go? You know all the words to Little Shop of Horrors, the musical that stars a bloodthirsty plant. Visit curiousnatureshop.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Checking out a small business on McDowell Miracle Mile. Lynn Trimble

McDowell Miracle Mile

Volunteers will be converging on the McDowell Miracle Mile, a commercial corridor that stretches from Seventh Street to SR-51, to get the area all spruced up between 7:30 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. It’s a prelude to an afternoon ceremony rededicating the McDowell Gateway Arch that gives the area its iconic vibe. Wear closed-toe shoes and a hat if you want to help out. You need to be at least 16 years old to join in, by the way. Leave extra time to check out local treasures like Mucho Mas Art Studio and Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. But first, check in at 1736 East McDowell Road, so you can help make the street shine. Visit miraclemilemerchants.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Helping children blossom. Courtesy of Japanese Friendship Garden

Children's Day

Imagine a national holiday that’s all about assuring kids are healthy and happy. Turns out, Japan beat us to it. We can all join the celebration when the Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Third Avenue, presents Children’s Day from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. The day features taiko drumming, martial arts, traditional dance, calligraphy demonstrations, and a children’s chorus. Plus, kids can make origami crafts, get their face painted, create a dry garden, or explore traditional Japanese toys. Tickets are $7 for adults or $5 for students, and kids through age 6 get in free. Visit japanesefriendshipgarden.org. Lynn Trimble