The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Your plans have arrived. This weekend, you can experience some of hip-hop’s finest at Come Back to Earth, find out what the future holds during The Envelope Play, or catch a screening of Lost Highway at FilmBar. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Come Back to Earth

Halloween may still be months away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already summon the dead. The Come Back to Earth event is described as a “hip-hop celebration of life,” with DJs M’Rocka, J-Me Lee, HartBreaks, and AW.DRE spinning tunes from deceased greats like Mac Miller, Nate Dogg, Lil Peep, and Adam Yauch, among others. Will you actually see ghosts? No, but you just may hear some.

The event is set for 9 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $3 in advance and $5 at the door. Chirs Coplan

Damon Wayans Jr.

Sometimes funny just runs in the family. This is the case for Damon Wayans Jr., who like his father has made a significant career in both film (Big Hero 6 and the classic Let’s Be Cops) and TV (New Girl, Happy Endings, and Happy Together). And just like Daddy dearest, Wayans Jr. also performs stand-up, blending hilarious observations with cutting wit. Missing his work would be an insult to the entire Wayans clan.

Wayans Jr. is in town on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chris Coplan

The Envelope Play

Picture a sealed manila envelope containing a prediction about your future. Would you open it, even if it might say that your love affair was doomed to fail? That’s the dilemma facing a fictional couple in The Envelope Play, which is being presented by Space 55 in collaboration with Howl Theatre Project.

The play imagines a couple planning to marry, who agree to participate in a psychological study. Cleo is an introverted musician, and Dennis an extroverted real estate agent. Discover how the study affects their relationship, and their decisions about the future, during the 7:30 p.m. performance on Friday, January 31. It’s happening at Space 55, 1524 North 18th Avenue. Tickets are $20. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Fushicho Daiko drummers. Stephanie Yamamoto

Full Moon Lantern Fest

Festive lanterns will line the streets of historic downtown Glendale during the inaugural Full Moon Lantern Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. It’s a free family-friendly event celebrating the Year of the Rat with cultural festivities, hands-on activities, and demonstrations. The lineup includes lion dancers, taiko drummers, and martial artists. Expect food, fashion, and yoga, as well.

Hit the information booth at 5836 West Palmaire Avenue to get an event map and activities list. While you’re downtown, check out merchant discounts and a silent auction benefiting an organization that provides acupuncture to global communities impacted by disaster or human conflict. Lynn Trimble

Calling all car fanatics. Phoenix New Times Archive

Vee Quiva Cruisin’ Classic Car Show

There’s plenty of sweet car shows year-round in the Valley. While some events focus primarily on trucks or muscle cars, or even a certain magical era, the Vee Quiva Cruisin’ Classic Car Show has a much broader interest. At this show, every make, model, and year will be represented, a massive collection of automotive marvels for your slack-jawed perusal. If that weren’t enough, the show also features food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment. You may feel so welcome and overjoyed that you try and jump behind the wheel of a Camaro or two. But please don’t actually try.

This free show is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino, 15091 South Komatke Lane in Laveen Village. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Explore the murals while you're at Mesa Urban Garden. Lynn Trimble

Gardening Q&A Event

Shifting weather patterns can make gardening in the urban desert a challenge, which is why Mesa Urban Garden is hosting a gardening Q&A event with Catherine, The Herb Lady. Catherine specializes in edible landscaping in the desert Southwest. She’ll be sharing techniques for sowing, planting, and gardening.

She’s also got tips on maintaining the ideal level of moisture in your soil, handling spikes in daytime temperatures, and dealing with episodes of hail and frost. The free event happens from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. It also include a seed share, so you’ll be able to pick up some seeds while you’re at MUG, 212 East First Avenue in Mesa. Lynn Trimble

Scottsdale Wine Crawl

It’s been said that the best wines are the ones enjoyed with friends. You can test that empirically this weekend while tipping back some vino with your pals during the Scottsdale Wine Crawl, an afternoon-long experience aimed at those who think varietals are the spice of life.

Would-be oenophiles and wine connoisseurs alike will gather at the Social Tap, 4312 North Brown Avenue in Scottsdale, on Saturday, February 1, at 2 p.m. before uncorking a six-hour jaunt through the various bars of the city’s entertainment district. Stops include such nearby drinkeries as Wasted Grain and Casa Amigos.

Tickets to the 21-and-over event are $20 per person and include a wristband, three one-cent vouchers for glasses of wine, and other perks. Benjamin Leatherman

Game Day Tailgate

Heads up NFL fanatics of the Valley – the biggest game of the seasons is about to kick off. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will square off on Sunday, February 2, for their shot at gridiron glory during Super Bowl LIV. Tens of millions will be watching every play (and all those nifty commercials), including the crowds at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard.

The outdoor mall will host a Game Day Tailgate with all the action being broadcast on giant LED screens in both the District Stage and Barnes & Noble Courtyard. Football-season staples like grilled brats will be available for purchase from eateries and pop-up bars will sell brews and libations. They’ll also have oversized lawn games, DJs, entertainment, interactive activities, and giveaways.

The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman

Lost Highway

You don’t have to understand David Lynch to appreciate his rich canon (but it helps). All of his films are sleek and sexy but also wildly bizarre, and this dynamic combination is what makes sauntering through his cinematic worlds a perplexing joy. Case in point: 1997’s Lost Highway, which Lynch himself calls more of a “psychogenic fugue” than your standard narrative approach. All you need to know is it’s got Bill Pullman as the lead, a soundtrack from Trent Reznor, and one especially trippy dream sequence because comprehension is for squares.

A one-night screening of Lost Highway is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $10.95 (plus fees). Chris Coplan