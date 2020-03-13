 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Is Clare Crowley ready to marry a Valley man?EXPAND
Is Clare Crowley ready to marry a Valley man?
Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube

Two Valley Residents Are Ready to Fall in Love on The Bachelorette

Adam Vitcavage | March 13, 2020 | 7:00am
The most recent season of The Bachelor was the worst season of the franchise.

Peter Weber, affectionately known as Pilot Pete, still lived at home with his overbearing mother, rewarded drama over level-headed women, and had twists and turns no one cared for.

It seems like the ABC reality show is correcting course with its 16th season of The Bachelorette by casting its oldest contestant to date in an attempt to bring some much-needed maturity to the franchise. Former Bachelor runner-up Clare Crowley, who turns 39 at the end of the month, has appeared on three seasons of two different Bachelor Nation spinoff shows.

Among the men who will fight to increase their level of fame (and further their careers) while pretending to find true love are two Arizona residents.

Blake Monar (one of two Blake Ms on this season) is a 30-year-old from Phoenix. He was drafted in the 28th round of the 2008 Major League Baseball draft but decided to go to Indiana University to play college baseball. He was later chosen in the 12th round of the 2012 draft by the Washington Nationals before playing five seasons in the minor leagues. Here’s to hoping his Bachelorette career lasts longer than his baseball one.

Demar J., a 26-year-old from Scottsdale, will also be battling for Clare’s affection. According to comments on The Bachelorette’s official Facebook page, he was previously a spin cycle instructor in Greenville, South Carolina, before moving to Scottsdale. Most who claim to know him are calling him “DJ.” We’ll be watching closely to see if he can spin into Clare’s heart.

Both of these contestants fall in line with the type of men who have tried and failed to find love on the show. This franchise thrives on drama. The previously mentioned Weber (who is 28) routinely showed signs he wasn't ready to propose throughout his season.

For Clare's sake, here's hoping the contestant she picks is already a real man.

