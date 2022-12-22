Metro Phoenix’s Best Things to Do This Weekend: Mazelpalooza, Santa's Festive Paddle, and More

Ready or not, Christmas weekend is finally here. While it’s likely your plans will largely involve gathering with kith and kin, opening gifts, and spreading some cheer, there are other sorts of activities happening over the next few days. You can dress like Santa and pilot a paddleboard across Tempe Town Lake, catch the final performances of holiday stage productions, or attend the final Arizona Cardinals home game of the season.
Check out our list below for details or click over to Phoenix New Times’ calendar for even more things to do from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25.
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend, but it won’t be aboard his sleigh. Instead, Kris Kringle will glide across the waters of Tempe Town Lake on a paddleboard along with members of his Christmas crew. It's part of the inaugural staging of Santa's Festive Paddle, a charity event at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 23, that’s equal parts regatta, holiday celebration, and costume party. Participants dressed as Saint Nick, reindeer, or other festive characters will gather at Tempe Town Lake Marina, 550 East Tempe Town Lake, before piloting stand-up paddleboards down to the Mill Avenue bridges and back. In short, it's going to be nautical but nice. Registration fees are $5 if you already have a board or $30 if you’d like to rent one. (If you’d rather spectate, it’s free to attend the event). Proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank and donations of non-perishable food items are also encouraged. Click here for more information. Benjamin Leatherman
A scene from Ballet Arizona's production of The Nutcracker.
Ballet Arizona
The Nutcracker
Ballet Arizona's production of The Nutcracker is a beloved Valley holiday tradition. Set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, the ballet tells the story of Clara, a young girl whose dream about nutcrackers come to life, the evil Mouse King, snow queens, and toy soldiers has enchanted audiences for generations. Ballet Arizona's production of the show uses 100,000 Swarovski crystals, 250 pairs of pointe shoes, and 100 pounds of flame-proof paper to create the snow that falls on the characters. The current run wraps up this weekend at Phoenix Symphony Hall, 75 North Second Street, with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23; and 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Tickets are $45 to $209. Jennifer Goldberg
Childsplay Theatre Co. has celebrated history’s most famed reindeer it's annual staging of this musical adaptation of the 1964 Rankin/Bass animated special during the holiday. Colorful characters like Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Yukon Cornelius, and Rudolph come to life onstage at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 East Monroe Street, much to the delight of the tykes in the audience. This weekend is your last chance to catch the musical’s current run, which goes through Christmas Eve. Performances are at 1 and 4 p.m. on Friday, December 23, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Tickets are $15 to $44 through the Childsplay website. Benjamin Leatherman
'Twas the Night Before: Cirque du Soleil
Every Cirque du Soleil show offers up funny characters, acrobatic feats, and eye-popping stunts. Add in some ice skaters and a visit from Santa, and you've got 'Twas the Night Before, the 49th original production from the acclaimed entertainment group. The show follows Isabella, a teenage girl who is fed up with the craziness of the holiday season until she's whisked away into the world of the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. Only three performances remain in its Valley run, which is being staged at Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23; and 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Cost is $53 to $133. Jennifer Goldberg
Party props from a previous edition of Mazelpalooza.
Michelle Sasonov
Mazelpalooza 2022
Where do young and urban Jewish folks celebrate the holidays in the Valley while their gentile friends are busy with Christmas? The answer is Mazelpalooza, the annual Christmas Eve nightlife event put on by the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix that’s taken place annually (more or less) since 1998. This year’s edition will be at The Duce, 525 North Central Avenue, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 23. There will be a DJ and dancing, an outdoor lounge, patio games, and a photo booth, as well as entertainment will include fire artists and an aerialist. Tickets are $45 per person in advance and $50 at the door. Benjamin Leatherman
Over at The Ainsworth, 3 South Second Street, the scene will be lively when local party people and dance music fans go hard this weekend during the Afro Jingle Jam on Sunday, December 24. The Christmas Eve party will feature DJ Philo and other selectors on the decks, bottle service, and other nightlife delights. The party starts at 9 p.m. and will go on until 2 a.m. Christmas clothing and costumes are recommended, which could include onesies, ugly sweaters, or other festive wear. Advance tickets are $15 per person or $20 for two people. Call 602-296-7976 or click here for more details. Benjamin Leatherman
Pop quiz, Arizona Cardinals fans: Your team is currently 4-10 after playing one of the more disappointing seasons in franchise history, including losing their last four games. Any hopes you might’ve had about Arizona making a return to the playoffs this year are a distant memory. So are the Red Birds better off tanking their remaining games in hopes of a better draft pick? Or should they salvage some dignity and win their last three games? That’s the question facing Arizona and their fanbase when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) on Sunday, December 25, at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, during the final Cardinals home game of the season. TB might end up taking the decision out of Arizona’s hands, as they’re attempting to clinch the NFC South and a postseason berth. We’ll find out on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. Tickets start at $76. Benjamin Leatherman
