Arizona State Fair announces 2024 dates, ticket flash sale

The Arizona State Fair announced Tuesday morning the dates for the 2024 event.
It will run Sept. 20 to Oct. 27.
This is the 140th anniversary of the Arizona State Fair, so the theme of this year's event is "Birthday."
Wanell Costello, manager of the Arizona State Fair, says, “140 years is not a small milestone. We are thrilled to celebrate over a century of traditions and bring the community together for the biggest birthday party in the state.”
To celebrate the milestone, the Arizona State Fair is offering a special flash sale Tuesday afternoon. From 1:40 to 4 p.m., the public can buy two tickets for $14. (Regular price would be $30.) Use promo code BIRTHDAY to get the discount, and the offer is good while supplies last.