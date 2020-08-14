Which Metro Phoenix Cultural Attractions Are Open?

The novel coronavirus has kept metro Phoenix museums, zoos, and other attractions on their toes since the spring. Most of the institutions closed in March or early April, and in June, just when some places were beginning to reopen, COVID-19 cases spiked in Arizona, causing many of our favorite places to shut down again or scrap their reopening plans.
It can be hard to keep track of who's open, who's planning to reopen, and who's staying closed, so here's a handy guide to which metro Phoenix cultural attractions are ready to see you.
All of the open or opening institutions have new guidelines in place, and changes could include any or all of the following: reduced hours, extra cleaning protocols, attendance caps, social distancing, mask requirements, advance reservations required, and more. Check with your destination of choice to see what you'll need to do for a successful visit.
Arizona Science Center600 East Washington Street
602-716-2000
Status: No reopening date announced
The science center was set to reopen in mid-June before the case numbers began to rise. As of now, there's no word as to when it'll reopen.
Arizona State University Art Museum51 East 10th Street, Tempe
480-965-2787
Status: Reopening August 20
The museum announced on August 13 that it would welcome guests back the following week. (And remember, admission is always free.)
Desert Botanical Garden1201 North Galvin Parkway
480-941-1225
Status: Open
DBG reopened in June.
Heard Museum2301 North Central Avenue
602-252-8840
Status: Open
The Heard has been open since June.
Musical Instrument Museum4725 East Mayo Boulevard
480-478-6000
Status: Open
MIM was set to reopen in late June, but the coronavirus case numbers had other plans. It finally was able to invite guests back earlier this week.
Odysea Aquarium9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite A-100, Scottsdale
480-291-8000
Status: Open
Odysea has been open since May.
Phoenix Art Museum1625 North Central Avenue
602-257-1880
Status: Reopening October 1 for members and October 14 for nonmembers
Phoenix Art Museum has been closed since March, but announced earlier this week that it would reopen in the fall.
Phoenix Zoo455 North Galvin Parkway
602-286-3800
Status: No reopening date announced
Phoenix Zoo had just reopened to foot traffic when it was forced to close by the June COVID spike. There's no word on when you'll be able to walk up to the lion habitat again, but the Zoo is continuing its popular Cruise the Zoo drive-thru feature at least through September.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale
480-874-4666
Status: No reopening date announced
SMoCA has remained closed since the spring.
Taliesin West12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-860-2700
Status: No reopening date announced
The former home of Frank Lloyd Wright has been closed since March.
Wildlife World Zoo16501 West Northern Avenue, Litchfield Park
623-935-9453
Status: No reopening date announced
The animal attraction in the far west Valley has been closed since the spring. At the end of July, it posted on Facebook that it hoped to reopen Labor Day weekend, but no firm date has been announced.
