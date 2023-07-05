Why Phoenix boutique Cave + Post is the go-to spot for men's style

click to enlarge Patrick and Mary Burch, front and center, with Tyler Childers and his band. Cave + Post Trading Co.

Cave + Post Trading Co. is located at 509 W. McDowell Road, #102. Call 602-931-0090 or visit the Cave + Post website.

Long before they were married, Patrick and Mary Burch, owners of Cave + Post Trading Co., were middle-school sweethearts.“We met in seventh grade here in Phoenix. We became super-close friends in that year of grade school and were kind of ‘boyfriend/girlfriend,' as much as seventh-graders can be. We ended up going to different high schools, and then Mary moved to Santiago, Chile, for a couple years. We re-met when she came back for her senior year of high school, and we started dating immediately after reconnecting. We have been married over 26 years,” Patrick Burch says.Patrick Burch, a fourth-generation Phoenix native, works in commercial real estate. Mary Burch stays home with the couple's five children and has spent some time acting as a buyer for Patrick's mother's store, Willows Fine Goods.The couple felt there was a huge hole for men’s shopping in Arizona, and in June 2021, they opened Cave + Post, a curated boutique of quality fashion, accessories and thrifted treasures.“Historically, men’s stores were really just ‘suiting’ type shops," Patrick Burch says. "If a guy wanted to shop for a more casual but hip look, his options were the mall or online. We saw a huge need for a place guys could go to find cool stuff that was trending in the fashion world but also just anything that guys like in general. This has translated into carrying a selection of gifts and accessories that really are unisex, but still fit the aesthetic: watches, sunglasses, candles, personal fragrances, lotion/deodorant, coffee table books, art, etc."Cave + Post's first home was on Indian School Road near Tacos Chiwas and The Rhythm Room, but late last year, the store found a new home on McDowell Road in the old Easley's Fun Shop space.“We love central Phoenix and wanted to be in an area that was a little more eclectic, diverse, etc. ... We have a long family history in Phoenix and absolutely love Arizona, so we thought being close to downtown would be ideal. The iconic and historic Easley’s building seemed like a perfect fit. We love the history of that building being a shopping destination for many years. Add in our neighbors, the brewery and coffee shop [Roses by the Stairs and Caffe Vita], and we felt that it was a perfect fit,” Patrick Burch says.The new location on McDowell Road opened in November, and the new space is full of high-quality, trending fashion with a focus on American-made and heritage brands.“We love brands with a story," Mary Burch says. "Filson, their tagline is something like being a leading outfitter of unfailing goods since 1897. AO Eyewear ... in business since 1833 and still made in America and also the maker of the iconic JFK sunglasses. Red Wing boots, made in America since 1905. Shinola, American-made watches in Detroit. Birdwell, America’s original surf brand. It goes on and on.”The overall vibe is Southwestern chic.“Workwear and western styles have come back with a vengeance as a result of shows like 'Yellowstone' and 'Peaky Blinders.' The pandemic also had a major impact on fashion. Guys put the suit away and started dressing more casual, but they still wanted to look sharp, hip and trendy. Hats are back in. Pearl snaps. Vintage workwear is rad. Seventies short-shorts are back in,” Patrick Burch says.Another aspect of Cave + Post is the collection of vintage and newer guitars for sale in the store, including models by Martin, Taylor, Alvarez and Gibson.“We absolutely love live music. We are huge fans and plan travel around bands we want to see. When we started coming up with the overall aesthetic of the store, we thought that having awesome, vintage guitars on the walls would fit right in,” Patrick Burch says.The Burches' love of music is why they often reach out to touring musicians on social media, inviting them to stop by the store when they're in Phoenix.“We know that the clothes that we sell and the aesthetic that we have provided really fit right in with the singer/songwriter look," Patrick Burch says. "I literally will reach out on social media to musicians, stylists, influencers, etc. and say 'Let’s work together!’ When it comes to musicians, I simply say, ‘Come by the shop! You'll love what we are doing! Grab a hat and a guitar, say hi, maybe play us a song and be on your way!'Indie folk band The 502s stopped by Cave + Post recently to try on clothes and record a video in-store. When Tyler Childers performed in Phoenix in April, he and his band hung out at Cave + Post for two hours.“I would love to bring in Gregory Alan Isakov (he's our all-time favorite) or Zach Bryan. We would love to have Charley Crockett in the store or the guys from needtobreathe ... they have incredible style!” Patrick Burch says.Ultimately, the Burches would love for Cave + Post to be a place where musicians don't just shop — they perform.Patrick Burch says, "Our dream is for the shop to be kind of a go-to place to stop by and eventually maybe get to the point where we have almost like an [NPR] Tiny Desk-like place where maybe they play three or four songs and we record it. It's a work in progress, but again, it is simply about loving music, meeting cool people and providing a place that we know they will love.”