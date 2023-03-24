5 Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend: Body Art Expo, PHXAM, Dragon Boats, Wine, Live Theater

There’s no shortage of things to do in metro Phoenix this weekend.
From festivals to one-off happenings, the choices are numerous and diverse. It’s wheels up on the westside when skateboarders — competitors and enthusiasts — take over Desert West Skate Park. Now in its 21st year, this attracts talented skaters from around the world.
In Tempe, it’s on-the-water excitement at a different two-day event. The Arizona Dragon Boat Festival sees teams competing to row their respective boats to victory as attendees soak up the splashy excitement. Fans of intimate theater experiences can catch one of two performances of The Vagina Monologues REDUX at Alwun House, a decades-old downtown arts venue.
If body art is your thing, an expo at the Arizona State Fairgrounds lets you spend hours watching tattoo artists and piercers at work. Get a tattoo, show off your ink, and dig the live entertainment.
For details on these and other events, visit Phoenix New Times’ online listings to find more ways to fill your March 24 to March 26 weekend.
Body Art Expo
Friday, March 24; Saturday, March 25; Sunday, March 26
Arizona State Fairgrounds
Celebrate body art and modifications at this family friendly, three-day party. Watch hundreds of tattoo artists from around the world as they fill the skin of attendees with artistic ink designs. Piercers strategically place body-adorning jewelry on patrons. Stroll around, check out all the eye-catching creations, or go under the needle for a tattoo or piercing. Tattoo competitions will be held throughout the weekend, with live entertainment to enjoy, and a number of vendor booths available with merch to purchase. Check here for details.
Wine Month Grand Festival & Governor’s Cup Celebration
Saturday, March 25
Steele Indian School Park
Arizona is home to dozens of wineries, including Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Cella Winery, Los Milics Vineyards, and Javelina Leap. Sample varietals from these local winemakers at this outdoor event. Hungry folks can grab a bite at one of the food trucks. Beer drinkers won’t feel left out with some local businesses like O.H.S.O. Brewery and Greenwood Brewery on board for the day. If you’re in the mood to shop, several artisans will set up booths offering handcrafted goods. Live music throughout the day adds to the vibe. VIP tickets are available, along with a discounted admission rate for non-drinkers. The event is for ages 21 and over. Check here for details.
The Vagina Monologues REDUX
Saturday, March 25
Alwun House
Eve Ensler’s play The Vagina Monologues debuted in 1996, and featured the author relaying stories from more than 200 women she interviewed about their bodies, relationships, sex, and violence against women. Numerous worldwide performances by different artists and groups have occurred since its debut. This local production was directed by Jeremie Bacpac Franko, and co-produced by Rosemarie Dombrowski and Diana Udy. It features segments from the award-winning play that have not been performed previously. Matinee and evening shows are for ages 18 and older or accompanied by an adult. Check here for details.
Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26
Tempe Town Lake
Yes, there’s an Arizona Dragon Boat Association, and the organization is hosting its 17th annual festival this weekend. The sport has been around for over 2,000 years, and in this event, teams compete in respective 10-row boats, generally with about 20 paddlers on board doing the work. A drummer sits at the front, while there's a steersperson at the back. Watch teams from around the world try as they attempt to row to victory. Proceeds from two of the races benefit the organization Arizona Disabled Sports. Family friendly entertainment happens on both days. Check here for details.
Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26
Desert West Skateboard Plaza
Cowtown Skateboards’ annual amateur competition is back for its 21st year. The event features more than 200 skateboarders from around the world competing in contests for prizes and, of course, bragging rights. In addition, the Tent City merch area gives attendees a chance to see what’s good in gear. Saturday night, folks can head to Grand Avenue Pizza Company in Glendale for live music from Sewer Gap, Garnak, and Metalachi, along with an art show and a video premiere. Check out our detailed preview of the event.