‘WWE SmackDown!’ returns to Glendale next year

Tickets are now on sale for the next local installment of "WWE SmackDown!"
The popular wrestling show will broadcast from Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on March 1, 2024.
WWE wrestlers scheduled to appear include Rey Mysterio, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair and more.
The last time the show was broadcast from Arizona was Sept. 22 at Desert Diamond Arena.
Tickets are still available for the show, ranging from $35 to $550 for the Ringsider Package, which includes a premium ringside seat within the first five rows across from WWE cameras, limited-edition commemorative chair, framed WWE superstar autograph, WWE Ringsider mini replica title belt, VIP anniversary collector coin, VIP drawstring bag and additional WWE merchandise.
Desert Diamond Arena is located at 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale. See Ticketmaster for tickets and additional information.