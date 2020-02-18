 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Looking east across First Avenue at the future home of Xico Arte y Cultura.EXPAND
Looking east across First Avenue at the future home of Xico Arte y Cultura.
Lynn Trimble

Xico Arte y Cultura Is Moving to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | February 18, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Xico Arte y Cultura will be moving to Roosevelt Row this summer, according to Executive Director Donna Valdés. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1975, celebrates Latinx and indigenous arts and culture.

The organization is moving to 829 North First Avenue. It will occupy the first floor of a two-story building that sits on the east side of First Avenue, just south of Roosevelt Street. The building was constructed in 1928 and once housed a hardware store.

“We’re incredibly excited about moving to Roosevelt Row,” Valdés says. Currently, Xico is located at 1008 East Buckeye Road, where it has exhibition, studio, and office space. "We have 3,200 square feet now, but the new location will have about 5,500 square feet."

The new space will help Xico expand its programs moving forward. “We’ll be able to offer more workshops and community events,” Valdés adds. Xico also has a food and bar collaboration in the works but has not released the details.

The group hasn’t announced the specific date it will leave its current site, or the date it plans to open its new Roosevelt Row location this summer.

Valdés says they've signed a long-term lease and plan to stay in downtown Phoenix for the foreseeable future. "We hope this will be our final resting place," she says.

Xico already has a presence in Roosevelt Row, where it has been programming shipping container galleries since March 2018. The containers are located at Roosevelt and Second streets, where they’re a popular First and Third Friday destination.

The Xico move is just the latest change in the Roosevelt Row arts district, where development has pushed out several creative spaces in recent years. Valdés hopes Xico’s presence will help to create new partnerships and synergy in the area.

“It’s such a vibrant place,” she says. “We’re really looking forward to being a part of it.”

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

