You Can Help Paint Murals at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Head to Desert Marketplace's District area to see new murals by local artists, like this one by Victor Navarro.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is about to expand on its zesty mall flair with the inaugural Summer Mural Program.

This seasonal event began in June and will continue on weekends through September 3.

Artists will be on-site working the last three weekends, and art-loving shoppers can watch the magic happen live and in person.

According to Desert Ridge marketing director Rebecca Smith, the last two weekends, August 25 and 26 and September 1 through 3, offers a fun community tie-in. “Anyone who is interested,” she says, “is welcome to come down and actually help the artists with their murals."