Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Shopping

You Never Know What You'll Find at Ahwatukee Secondhand Shop Vintageous

February 28, 2023 9:26AM

Vintageous is stuffed with retro and upcycled goods.
Vintageous is stuffed with retro and upcycled goods. Tiffany Acosta
Thrift stores dot the Valley of the Sun. In all corners of town, you'll find tiny gems stuffed with cool, old things looking for a new home.

In Ahwatukee, you’ll find Vintageous (furniture & design), a boutique home decor store spinning old goods into exciting treasures and upcycled furniture. With styles ranging from Midcentury Modern to boho to shabby chic, best friend duo and co-owners Jimmy Maler and Noeleen Sese are embracing their passion for treasure hunting and turning what they find into one-of-a-kind furniture pieces.

Both Maler and Sese have an interior design background and started to grow their hobby into a business as an online store. Once they both realized it was easier for customers to go in person to shop, they decided to open the boutique in 2018.

“We thought, well in this nature, it's so much more fun to see it with your hands, to touch it, to sit on it, to look at it, versus everything you see is online. There's a little bit about the experience and the culture that we are into,” Maler says.

Not only does Vintageous offer a wide range of furniture such as tables, couches, wall art, and more, but they also offer staging, space planning, and interior design.

“We are more about the experience when you walk in," Sese says. She explains that besides finding items for their own houses, customers can take the design ideas they see at the store and translate them for their own spaces.

"Seeing how, when we put [things] together in a venue, it doesn't have to even just be the things you see in our store, but your own personal keepsakes from your family that you can still keep and make them current or relevant in a design setting,” Sese says.

Maler and Sese also mention that it's not just about furniture flipping, but it's about treasure hunting. The duo find pieces that need a little TLC and bring them back to life.

“I think that was a little bit of the rescue part of us not wanting to see something that had a story or something that somebody loved just being disposable if you could take some time and some care and fix it, repair it, finish it," Maler says. "It's about finding something that you're passionate about that aesthetically appeals to you or reminds you of your childhood or maybe some sentimental moment from your family.”

“It's fun putting it together, making it balance. Making it feel like there's a story behind it," says Sese.

click to enlarge
Stock at Vintageous changes quickly, co-owner Jimmy Maler says.
Tiffany Acosta

In an era where customers can open the Amazon app and have a chair delivered the next day, or walk out of IKEA  with a house full of ready-to-build furniture, Sese and Maler hope to offer items of quality that will last and didn't come out of a box. They want to give customers the ability to choose something that resembles their personality and their style preference that will add passion to the space they want to decorate.

“I think that's why, not just this store, but antique stores or vintage stores or thrift stores in general, connect with that boutique audience versus the Wayfair," Maler says. "This is a different mentality for a lot of people. And I think the younger generation is saying, 'Hey, I'm a little tired of disposable copy-and-paste things. I want something that's memorable, something with character, a story, and some style. So that's catching on, whether it's used clothes or used furniture."

But when you find something at Vintageous that strikes your fancy, it's best to grab it right there and then, Maler says. Everything at the store is first come, first serve, and he mentions that many people come in to see an item and by the next day, it's gone.

“If you really like it, don't hesitate, and if you don't see something you like, just wait a week and it's all different because it changes so fast," he says. "The minute this [table] is gone, who knows what will take its place? It's always changing all the time. I think that keeps people interested."

Vintageous is located at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd. Call 602-463-7570 or visit the store's website.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tiffany Acosta is a freelance writer who writes about food, restaurants, travel, and people. She has worked for the Feminist Majority, Trill magazine, and Appen. She received her Associate's degree from Phoenix College and her Bachelor's degree from Hofstra University majoring in journalism with a minor in food studies. Tiffany is passionate about food, fashion, film, travel, and entertainment.
Contact: Tiffany Acosta

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation