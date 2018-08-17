Your Guide to August Third Friday in Downtown Phoenix

From drug cartels to pubic wigs, artists are exploring some intriguing themes in fresh art shows around downtown Phoenix this month. Here’s a look at several diverse options, including our must-see recommendations:

EXPAND Look for Rigo Flores' work in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row. Rigo Flores

Must- see exhibits

“Yameccanse3”

Xico Inc. is showing work by Mexican-American artist Rigo Flores that reflects his disillusionment with Mexico’s drug cartels and government corruption. The show’s title references a social media hashtag used in Mexico after 43 teens were kidnapped in 2014. Third Friday hours in the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.