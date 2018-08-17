Your Guide to August Third Friday in Downtown Phoenix

From drug cartels to pubic wigs, artists are exploring some intriguing themes in fresh art shows around downtown Phoenix this month. Here’s a look at several diverse options, including our must-see recommendations:
Must-see exhibits
“Yameccanse3”
Xico Inc. is showing work by Mexican-American artist Rigo Flores that reflects his disillusionment with Mexico’s drug cartels and government corruption. The show’s title references a social media hashtag used in Mexico after 43 teens were kidnapped in 2014. Third Friday hours in the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.
“Prep Show”
See works in diverse media by artists who serve as art preparators for various galleries and museums, in this show curated by artist Craig Randich for Modified Arts. Featured artists include Brian Boner, David Dauncey, Turner Davis, Daniel Funkhouser, Frank Gonzalez, Lena Klett, and more. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.
“Modern Merkin”
Samantha Lyn Aasen is showing new photos from her Vajazzle series, which reference pubic wigs dubbed “merkins” many centuries ago. Expect nudity, since the show also includes an interactive JavaScript game that lets players drag and drop decorations onto an image of the artist’s own pubic area. Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
More art shows
“Karolina Adams: Plugged In”
{9} The Gallery is showing works by Scottsdale-based artist Karolina Adams, who explores themes related to personal growth with whimsy and charm. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the {9} The Gallery website.
“The Three Amigos”
Check out works by John Tuomisto-Bell, Doug Bale, and Fort Guerin, in an exhibition presented by Downtown Artists Collective at Fair Trade Cafe. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the collective’s Facebook page.
“Free-X”
See new paintings by Abe Zucca at Abe Zucca Gallery, which shares space with Abloom Salon inside the historic Bragg’s Pie Factory on Grand Avenue. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the artist's Facebook page.
Summar Lababidi
See works by artist Summar Lababidi at The Lost Leaf, where Third Friday hours start at 5 p.m. and run through 2 a.m. the next day. Find more information in The Lost Leaf Facebook website.
