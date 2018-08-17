 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Work by Craig Randich, who curated "Prep Show" at Modified Arts.EXPAND
Work by Craig Randich, who curated "Prep Show" at Modified Arts.
Craig Randich

Your Guide to August Third Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | August 17, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

From drug cartels to pubic wigs, artists are exploring some intriguing themes in fresh art shows around downtown Phoenix this month. Here’s a look at several diverse options, including our must-see recommendations:

Look for Rigo Flores' work in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row.EXPAND
Look for Rigo Flores' work in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row.
Rigo Flores

Related Stories

Must-see exhibits

“Yameccanse3”
Xico Inc. is showing work by Mexican-American artist Rigo Flores that reflects his disillusionment with Mexico’s drug cartels and government corruption. The show’s title references a social media hashtag used in Mexico after 43 teens were kidnapped in 2014. Third Friday hours in the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Check out Daniel Funkhouser's work at Modified Arts.EXPAND
Check out Daniel Funkhouser's work at Modified Arts.
Daniel Funkhouser

“Prep Show”
See works in diverse media by artists who serve as art preparators for various galleries and museums, in this show curated by artist Craig Randich for Modified Arts. Featured artists include Brian Boner, David Dauncey, Turner Davis, Daniel Funkhouser, Frank Gonzalez, Lena Klett, and more. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

One of several Samantha Lynn Aasen works for her Eye Lounge exhibit.
One of several Samantha Lynn Aasen works for her Eye Lounge exhibit.
Samantha Lyn Aasen

“Modern Merkin”
Samantha Lyn Aasen is showing new photos from her Vajazzle series, which reference pubic wigs dubbed “merkins” many centuries ago. Expect nudity, since the show also includes an interactive JavaScript game that lets players drag and drop decorations onto an image of the artist’s own pubic area. Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Detail of Karolina Adams art for a project called She Tempe.EXPAND
Detail of Karolina Adams art for a project called She Tempe.
Karolina Adams

More art shows

“Karolina Adams: Plugged In”
{9} The Gallery is showing works by Scottsdale-based artist Karolina Adams, who explores themes related to personal growth with whimsy and charm. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the {9} The Gallery website.

Work by John Tuomisto-Bell spotted at a previous exhibit.EXPAND
Work by John Tuomisto-Bell spotted at a previous exhibit.
Lynn Trimble

“The Three Amigos”
Check out works by John Tuomisto-Bell, Doug Bale, and Fort Guerin, in an exhibition presented by Downtown Artists Collective at Fair Trade Cafe. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the collective’s Facebook page

Detail shot of Abe Zucca's Rembrandt Study.EXPAND
Detail shot of Abe Zucca's Rembrandt Study.
Abe Zucca

“Free-X”
See new paintings by Abe Zucca at Abe Zucca Gallery, which shares space with Abloom Salon inside the historic Bragg’s Pie Factory on Grand Avenue. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the artist's Facebook page.

See work by Summar Lababidi at The Lost Leaf.EXPAND
See work by Summar Lababidi at The Lost Leaf.
Summar Lababidi

Summar Lababidi
See works by artist Summar Lababidi at The Lost Leaf, where Third Friday hours start at 5 p.m. and run through 2 a.m. the next day. Find more information in The Lost Leaf Facebook website.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >