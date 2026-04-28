How a Valley chef went from pop-up grill to Scottsdale restaurant empire

Sheila Bryson arrived at her far north Scottsdale restaurant, Pescada, looking stylish, composed and ready for an interview before the dinner rush. Just an hour earlier, she had been in the kitchen at Vic & Ola’s, another of her restaurants, breaking down fish and moving through the fast-paced rhythm that defines her days. It’s a balance she’s mastered over time as the owner, operator and creative force behind Soul Hospitality Group.

Fifteen years ago, when this adventure started, Bryson didn’t look like a typical restaurateur. At age 49, she was a single mom with no formal restaurant experience or training. Her résumé included stints as a lobbyist for State Farm, working for the Arizona Department of Health Services and as a private investigator. Those jobs ultimately didn’t pay much, and she decided to move in another direction entirely.

She first dipped her toe into entrepreneurship with a shop that sold high-end custom boots, clothing and jewelry. But simmering under the surface was a deep-rooted love of food and an instinct for what people want.

“I was helping a friend who had a tiny bakery in north Phoenix,” she recalls. “I said, ‘We need some breakfast items,’ and started making burritos and pancakes on a portable griddle in the back. Then one day, the line of people waiting for breakfast was out the door.”

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She bought her first table and chairs from Fry’s grocery store, and before long, the simple idea evolved into her first restaurant called Heart and Soul Cafe.

“Selling is the same no matter what it is,” she says. “You just have to understand people.”

Soul Cafe started it all for restaurateur Sheila Bryson. T.J. Perez Photography

Bryson’s connection to food started at home in Chicago. She was raised in a southern Italian family where meals were central to daily life.

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“Food was everything,” she says. “My mom made meatballs and sausage every Sunday.”

When they moved to Arizona in 1981, a new influence took hold.

“I fell in love with green pork chile and Mexican food,” she says.

Today, both traditions show up across menus that feel personal and deeply rooted in memory.

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Her 86-year-old father still helps in the kitchen at Soul Cafe from time to time, making Sal’s Bowl of Balls (pork and beef meatballs in marinara with crusty bread). Isabella’s Pasta, named for her daughter’s favorite dish, is also on the menu at Vic and Ola’s. The restaurant itself is a tribute to Bryson’s grandparents, who were immigrants from Calabria, Italy.

Vic & Ola’s is a tribute to the owner’s family, and includes details such as custom stained-glass windows. T.J. Perez Photography

While food is at the center of her life, inspiration doesn’t stop at the kitchen door.

“Ninety percent of my life is about food, but I also love to travel,” she says. “I love learning about the culture of a place, the fashion, the politics and everything that makes it special. I want to bring that vibe into my restaurants.”

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That sense of experience has become part of her signature. Each of her north Scottsdale restaurants feels distinct.

Pescada centers on Mediterranean seafood. Whole fish, oysters on the half shell and small plates are designed for sharing, while bright citrus, olive oil and herbs anchor many of the dishes. The space mirrors the food’s sensibility, with layered textures and Old World details like tilework and table lamps, creating a setting that feels transportive without being formal.

Vic & Ola’s takes a more traditional approach, offering upscale Italian with a focus on house-made pastas and seafood. The atmosphere is warm and polished, with design elements that nod to the owner’s family heritage.

Soul Cafe is the most personal of Bryson’s concepts. The menu is all about comfort food. Plates are hearty and unfussy. The atmosphere is casual and welcoming. A neighborhood feel keeps regulars coming back.

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Little Snitch, by contrast, is intentionally playful. Originally conceived as a small grab-and-go coffee spot, it evolved into a design-forward café known for its bright, feminine aesthetic overflowing with florals. The offerings extend beyond coffee to include fresh pastries and brunch plates.

Bryson’s restaurant ALMA is temporarily closed as it moves into a new home. The restaurant is set to reopen this fall next to Little Snitch at The Citadel. ALMA draws inspiration from Santa Fe, with a menu built around bold flavors, layered spices and a mix of traditional and modern New Mexico-style dishes.

At Little Snitch, it’s all about brunch. T.J. Perez Photography

Operating a small restaurant empire didn’t happen overnight. Like many entrepreneurs, Bryson’s early years were defined by pressure and uncertainty.

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“I used to get really upset if a customer sent a dish back,” she admits. “I was on my own nickel and dime with no investors, and I was scared financially. But you have to think bigger picture. Your customers and your staff have to come first.”

That perspective was tested in a major way during the pandemic, when the restaurant industry came to a near standstill. Instead of pulling back, Bryson leaned in.

“I wanted to find a way to bring some joy to people and keep my staff working,” she says. She created a pop-up serving fried chicken and cocktails. A local band played in the parking lot and customers loved it.

“It became like a big tailgating party,” she says. “People needed somewhere to go, something to look forward to.” The response was overwhelming. “It wasn’t unusual to divvy up $700 a night in tips. That’s how much it meant.”

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That ability to read the moment and respond to it also shapes how Bryson creates new dishes. She likes to go out and see what’s trending.

“I don’t want to eat the same thing all the time,” she says. “And I have a lot of repeat customers, so I have to keep things fresh.”

Sometimes inspiration comes from travel. After a trip to Spain, she became fascinated with tinned fish.

“I knew I wanted to bring it to Pescada,” she says. “My chef thought I was crazy, but now sardines are everywhere.” She laughs, recalling thinking crates of imported fish might end up as décor. Now, the tins fly off the shelves.

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Other times, inspiration is more intuitive. As an avid cookbook collector who grew up watching “The Galloping Gourmet” and Julia Child, Bryson has built her style around making what she likes to eat.

Bryson started with a portable grill and one table. Now she helms restaurants around Scottsdale. Soul Hospitality Group.

Today, when she reflects on her work, Bryson says it’s not accolades that matter most.

“I’ll probably never win a James Beard award,” she says matter-of-factly, knowing how fierce the competition is. “But I get a lot of thank yous, and that’s what counts.”

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Whether it’s a custom stained-glass window at Vic and Ola’s, a signature Pop-Tart-style pastry at Little Snitch, or a tower of fish-shaped glassware on the table at Pescada, Bryson’s unique imprint is everywhere at her restaurants.

“I want people to feel special,” she says. “I want them to get out of their sweats and come experience something. Each place should feel like an escape. Each plate should tell a story.”

It’s also why each of her restaurants reflect a different mood, a different influence, a different chapter of her journey.

For someone who started with a portable griddle and no roadmap, Bryson isn’t slowing down.

“I’m not finished yet,” she says. “I feel like I can still do more. And I’m still enjoying it.”