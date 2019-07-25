7 Music Festivals Coming to Metro Phoenix

Large scale, small scale. National bands, local bands. VIP passes, cheap seats. You have a lot of choices in music festivals heading to metro Phoenix in coming months, whether your tastes lean toward pop, rock, EDM, or hip-hop.

Take note if you’re a DJ, by the way, because Goldrush has a DJ competition that could land you on stage during the opening set. Here’s the rundown on seven festivals to help you start planning – plus another festival coming to Apache Lake in Roosevelt.

Disrupt Festival

Saturday, July 27

Ak-Chin Pavilion

2121 North 83rd Avenue

More than 10 bands will perform on two stages during the Disrupt Festival at Ak-Chin Pavilion, where the lineup includes The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, and Sum 41. The festival, which starts at 1:30 p.m., also includes pop-up experiences. Ticket prices fluctuate based on availability and demand. Last time we checked they ranged from $14.99 to $29.99. VIP packages are also available.

Bassrush Massive

Saturday, August 24

Rawhide Event Center

5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler

Get to Rawhide Events Center by 6 p.m. if you want to hear the full lineup, which includes Flux Pavilion, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Herobust, Riot Ten, Mastadon, and Zeke Beats. The 18-and-over event runs through 2 a.m. General admission is $59, plus fees. A ticket for the VIP pit will set you back $89, plus fees.

Disguise the Limits

Friday, September 27

Tempe Town Lake, Beach Park

80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

It’s the first year for Disguise the Limits, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Tempe Beach Park and runs through midnight. Headliners include Fake Rich and Slim Billions. The rest of the lineup includes Bxnks, 90 One, Kaija, Lil Salt, King, and Johnny Oz. General admission is $60. VIP packages are also available.

Goldrush

Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28

Rawhide Western Town

5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler

Goldrush returns for a third year with about three dozen acts and a heavy dose of EDM and hip-hop. This year’s lineup includes Adventure Club, Alison Wonderland, Jayceeoh, TroyBoi, and Green Velvet. Check out the DJ competition that ends on Sunday, August 4, if you want the chance to join the opening lineup. The 18-and-over event at Rawhide Western Town starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. A general admission two-day pass runs $159, before fees. VIP packages are also available.

Pop Culture Music Festival

Saturday, September 28

Nile Theater

105 West Main Street, Mesa

If you don’t want to go all in for a large-scale festival, head over to the Nile Theater, where the Pop Culture Music Festival will feature Mystery Skulls, Armors, Cemetery Sun, Communicant, Phangs, Tillie, Andres, and Lumin. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, plus fees.

Mesa Music Festival

Thursday to Saturday, November 14 to 16

Main Street, Mesa

The Mesa Music Festival returns to downtown Mesa with three days of live music plus other creative offerings, including a car show and art installations. The free event highlights emerging Arizona bands, and also includes a music industry symposium. Participating acts include Christopher Shayne, This is Modern, and Dawson Rutledge.

AZ Hip-Hop Festival

Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17

The Pressroom

441 West Madison Street

They haven’t announced the lineup yet, but the AZ Hip-Hop Festival is returning for its sixth year with two days of music, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, at The Pressroom. The two-day festival pass costs $60.

Bonus

Apache Lake

Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19

Apache Lake Marina & Resort

229.5 Mile Marker, Roosevelt

It’s the 10th anniversary for the Apache Lake Music Festival, which will showcase about 30 Arizona bands with a wide variety of sounds. The lineup includes Fairy Bones, Fat Gray Cat, Jared & The Mill, Kongos, and Las Chollas Peligrosas. The festival starts at noon on Friday and runs through midnight on Saturday. A two-day pass is $60, which includes free camping.