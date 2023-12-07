The Dirty Drummer's new event celebrates Arizona country music with a bang

Music begins at 12:15 p.m., when Lazy Aces starts things off. Richard Gans is up next, followed by Just Clark, Dirt Rhodes, Dog of the Moon, Brea Burns & The Boleros, Cheating Luck (5 p.m.), Rob Leines, Supertonkers (7 p.m.), and August Manley (a tribute to Waylon Jennings). Mr Mudd & Mr. Gold will close out the night at 9:15 p.m. DJ Johnny Volume, DJ Dana and Grassy Noel’s vintage country records will be spinning vinyl between and after the bands.

click to enlarge A lively crowd enjoying some country music at the Dirty Drummer. Dana Armstrong

Dirty Drummer Country Club Volume 1: Noon Saturday, Dec. 9, at The Dirty Drummer, 2303 N. 44th St. There is no cost to attend.